Three Biggest Storylines For The Atlanta Hawks Entering Training Camp
You might not realize it if you are a football fan, but NBA media days and training camp are right around the corner and the season begins in a month. The season is rapidly approaching and there are several intriguing teams and storylines leading up to the season.
One of the more under the radar teams to keep an eye on leading up to the season is the Atlanta Hawks. After the Dejounte Murray trade and some postseason failures, most have written the Hawks off and they rarely get discussed. However, I think they are a better team after the Murray trade and with Trae Young leading the way, they have enough intriguing young talent to where they could be a playoff contender.
So what are the biggest questions for the Atlanta Hawks heading into training camp?
1. How big of a leap can each young player make?
I think the Hawks ceiling depnds on what the younger players do around Trae Young and that is why it is my number one question. We have seen Young and what he can do when leading a team, but what can the players around him provide? Can Dyson Daniels shoot the three-pointer reliably enough to be a starter? What is Zaccharie Risacher's role to start the year and how good can be be right away? Can Onyeka Okongwu finally be the starting center? After a huge season a year ago, can Jalen Johnson be the Hawks No. 2 option and be an All-Star level player? Can Kobe Bufkin be a reliable two-way bench player? What kind of role will Vit Krejci have on the team? The Hawks have a lot more young talent than most people think and how good they are alongside the veteran players will play a big role in determining how good thist team will be?
2. Have they done enough to fix their defense?
Anyone who even casually pays attention to the NBA knows that the Hawks had a terrible defense a year ago. The Hawks lacked size and perimeter defense and that played a big part in their record being what it was. The Hawks will be banking on Dyson Daniels, Risacher, and Larry Nance to come in and contribute to defensive end of the court. Not only that, but De'Andre Hunter, the center duo of Clint Capela and Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, and Bufkin are going to be relied upon for defense. If the Hawks can get to where they are an above average defense, Trae Young should be able to get the offense humming and that would be a dangerous combo.
3. What kind of season is Trae Young in for?
While the defense is the biggest question mark, the Hawks will only go as far as Trae Young can take them and I think he is in for a huge season. Without Dejounte Murray, Young will be able to have the ball in his hands and lead the offense, he is one of the best playmakers and shot-creators in the NBA and makes the players around him better. While Murray is a good player on his own, he did not fit with Young, and the offense just never worked with both of them on the floor. The last time Young led the offense, he averaged 28.4 PPG and 9.7 APG on a career-high 46% from the floor and a career-best 38% from three. Can he get back to that without Murray? I think he can and the supporting cast around him might be better this time around. All of the talk around Young revolves around trade rumors, but I don't think enough goes to how good of a season he might be in store for in 2024-2025.