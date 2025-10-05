Three Players to Watch in Atlanta's Preseason Opener On Monday Night
The NBA preseason is here and the Atlanta Hawks get things started tomorrow night when they face the Houston Rockets on the road.
While the games don't count for a couple of more weeks, this is going to be the start for a Hawks team that hopes to be among the best in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta has a plethora of new talent to go along with their already talented core and this will be the most anticipated Hawks season since they made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.
With that in mind, who are the players to watch in tomorrow's preseason opener? Keep in mind, since it is the preseason, there are no injury reports and there is a chance that the Hawks decide to sit some guys.
1. Kristaps Porzingis
I don't think there is a player that Hawks fans want to see more than Porzingis. He is perhaps the most talented big man that Trae Young has ever played with in his career and his ability to stretch the floor and provide rim protection are why so many are high on the Hawks heading into this season.
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
2. Jalen Johnson
If not Porzingis, Johnson is going to be the guy that Hawks fans want to see the most tomorrow night.
The last time we saw Jalen Johnson, he was headed off the court in a loss to the Toronto Raptors and he suffered a season ending shoulder injury. He looked to be ascending towards his first All-Star game until his season was cut short. Johnson is one of the best young talents in the game and if he continues to improve, the Hawks ceiling will only get higher.
3. Asa Newell
Every team wants to see their first round pick in action for the first time.
Newell did play in Summer League of course, but this is going to be the first chance that we have had to see him play with guys like Trae Young and the other Hawks starters. Newell's role is a bit unclear heading into the season as being a rookie on a contending team can be a tough thing as far as playing time and projection, but the Hawks are in a position where they can bring Newell along slowly. Tomorrow night is going to be the first chance to see what his potential might be for this season.