Three Reasons Atlanta Hawks Fans Should Be Optimistic in 2025
f you are an Atlanta Hawks fan, hearing so much positive talk about your team might make you nervous.
The Hawks are not usually the team that is lauded for their offseason work, but you won't find many around the league that don't think Atlanta hit a home run this summer.
The Hawks are being looked at as one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference and here are the three biggest reasons that Hawks fans should be excited.
Big Offseason
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis, and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection.
All of the Hawks new additions seem to be fitting in just fine to start training camp and that should have Hawks fans excited.
2. The return of Jalen Johnson
Jalen Johnson looked like he was heading towards a potential all-star bid last season, but a shoulder injury cut his season short. Johnson is back now and looking to continue his upward trajectory as a player.
If Johnson can stay healthy, this could be the year that he makes the All-Star team and possibly All-NBA. He was averaging 18.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG while shooting 50% from the field and 31% from three last season before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Johnson still has improvements to make and has to stay healthy, but the upside for him is through the roof.
3. Another year of growth for Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher
When the Hawks drafted Zaccharie Risacher and traded for Dyson Daniels last summer, they could not have imagined better debuts for them in a Hawks uniform.
Zaccharie Risacher finished second in Rookie of the Year voting and Dyson Daniels not only won Most Improved Player, but finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting as well. It was a great season from them both and they proved to be cornerstones for the Hawks to continue building this core around.
Risacher in particular has caught the eye of Kristaps Porzingis:
"I think he is making steps in the right direction and as the season went on last year. He is young, he is hungry, he is running, he is getting to the rim, he is cutting he is the type of player that you want to have on your team. You can tell that he wants to learn, he is listening, he is paying attention to everything and I am here to enhance him and hopefully make his life easier, to learn the game even quicker, to make his reads even quicker and he will be fine. He will keep working on his all around game and that he will make huge steps again this season and going forward."