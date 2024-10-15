Three Takeaways from Hawks vs 76ers Preseason Matchup
Although the Hawks were not able to get their second win of the preseason, falling to the 76ers 104-89, there were still plenty of good takeaways about what type of team the Hawks can expect to field in 2024-25. Atlanta never let the game get too out of hand and just didn't have enough to finish at the end. They stayed within five or so points throughout the game (until the end) and continually made a good 76ers team work for their victory. For a preseason game, that's a fairly positive result.
Here are three of the biggest takeaways from the game:
Dyson Daniels is the stopper he was promised to be.
Before the matchup, I predicted that Daniels would see a heavy dose of Philly point guard Tyrese Maxey. I thought this would be a fun matchup to watch and it did not disappoint.
Maxey is one of the fastest players in the NBA who pairs his shiftiness with a dangerous release from three-point range. He's one of the tougher matchups in the NBA, but Daniels made it look easy. He got into Maxey's frame routinely, closed off his angles to the basket and even blocked the star guard in the corner. Maxey finished with an inefficient 14 points and that was largely due to how well Daniels guarded him. He reacts so quickly and has the length to bother most lead ball-handlers routinely. Daniels taking on the Maxey assignment also allowed Trae Young to guard easier matchups like Kelly Oubre, which improved the cohesion of the Hawks' defense. This was an excellent display of what Daniels can bring to Atlanta and it's something the Hawks have needed for quite a while.
Risacher is not an average rookie
Another game, another great outing from Zaccharie Risacher. Although the point total dropped slightly, he looked much better finishing around the rim and grabbed eight rebounds, a notable uptick from only grabbing three against the Pacers. The Sixers have a decent bit of size and length on their roster, but Risacher held his own and looked comfortable again versus one of the better teams in the conference. Furthermore, it isn't like he's dominating against inferior competition. He started the game by shooting 1-5, but showed enough mental fortitude to impact the game without his shot falling and be a part of keeping Atlanta in it. Although it isn't a guarantee that he starts to open the season, it's becoming increasingly clear that he is ready to make a bigger impact than many expected for the Hawks in Year 1.
Onyeka Okongwu's absence won't hurt the Hawks in the short-term
Okongwu has not suited up for Atlanta due to a toe injury, but it appears that the Hawks have real depth to weather the impact of the young center's absence. Clint Capela looked active and engaged on offense last night, grabbing offensive boards and finishing well at the rim. He finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Larry Nance Jr also looked great for Atlanta once again, grabbing 10 boards of his own. Although it was not the cleanest performance for the veteran big man from the free throw line, he racked up seven offensive rebounds and consistently kept possessions alive for Atlanta. He also hit his lone three-point attempt of the night, which can serve as a nice spark for the Hawks' offense.
The Hawks are back in action tomorrow against the Heat at 7:30 pm.