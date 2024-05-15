Three Teams To Watch If Atlanta Decides To Trade Clint Capela
Atlanta finds themselves at the top of the draft after improbably winning the NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday. It was a position that they did not think they would be in heading into the offseason, but now it adds a layer of intrigue to the team.
The biggest storyline for the Hawks is still what they decide to do with their backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. It seems likely that one of those guards is going to be traded, though which one remains up for debate.
An under the radar storyline that will be there for the Hawks will be the other players on the team that could be traded. One of those is center Clint Capela.
Alex Sarr has been mocked to the Hawks by several prominent outlets over the past 24 hours or so since the Draft Lottery and if Atlanta does take him, it makes a lot of sense. Atlanta has struggled on the defensive end of the floor for the past few seasons and lacks size, athleticism, and length, which Sarr brings in droves. He is 7'1, 220 LBS, and has a 7'4 wingspan. He uses his athleticism well and would be an impact guy on that end of the floor immediately. He is arguably the highest-ceiling prospect in the draft at a position of need for the Hawks. He is the presumed favorite to be selected No. 1 for a reason.
Would he play center for the Hawks? Power forward? I think that is up for debate but if the Hawks take him, would that mean the likelihood of center Clint Capela being traded would go up?
Capela has been awesome for the Hawks ever since they acquired him in February of 2020 for next to nothing in a four-team deal that involved the Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets, and Timberwolves. He should have gotten more love as a defensive player of the year candidate in the 2020-2021 season and has been the anchor for Atlanta on the defensive end, a place where they have struggled. He has been the perfect lob threat for Trae Young in the pick-and-roll and goes underappreciated amongst many for his impact on the team.
After the Hawks traded for Capela, they drafted Onyeka Okongwu with the No. 6 pick in 2020 and some thought that Capela would only be in Atlanta for a couple of seasons until Okongwu took over full-time. Not only has that not happened, but both players signed extensions with Atlanta. It does not make a lot of sense to have those two together on the team any longer and that was before the Hawks had the opportunity to take Sarr. Now that they can take a high-upside defensive prospect like Sarr, it makes even more sense to move Capela.
Which teams could be interested in Capela?
1. Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis is in need of a center that can be an anchor in the paint to block shots as well as be a strong rebounder. I am sure that the Grizzlies front office was hoping to have some lottery luck so they could get Sarr or even UConn big man Donovan Clingan, but they dropped to the No. 9 pick and it is unlikely that Clingan drops that far. That will put the Grizzlies in the market for a center and it might not cost them much to land Capela. If Capela is traded, watch for Memphis to be a team that gets involved.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
I went back and forth on putting them in here, but I do think it makes sense from the Thunder's perspective. One of the criticisms about OKC is their lack of size and rebounding and Capela fixes both of those issues. The Thunder have plenty of draft picks, even if it is just second-rounders they want to offer for Capela. Would Capela be comfortable with coming off of the bench? He might have to if he is sent to the Thunder. Oklahoma City likes to be able to play with a big man who can shoot so they can space the floor and Capela does not do that. Still, keep an eye out for the Thunder if Capela is made available.
3. New Orleans Pelicans
It does not seem as if the Pelicans are going to bring back Jonas Valanciunas, which leaves them with an opening at center. New Orleans expressed interest in trying to acquire Onyeka Okongwu from the Hawks at this year's trade deadline, but would they be interested in Capela? I think it is possible and Capela would be an upgrade over Valanciunas. The big criticism with Valanciunas was his ability to defend and he would often be played off the floor in the playoffs. Capela is a far superior defender and would be an upgrade for the Pelicans.
These three teams make the most sense and they might be the only ones. I don't know if there is going to be a massive market for Capela, even if I think he is still a valuable player to have.