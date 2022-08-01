Top Five Highlights from Hawks at CrawsOver

Skip to main content
Top Five Plays from Hawks at CrawsOver

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Top Five Plays from Hawks at CrawsOver

The Hawks Big 3 will be fun to watch.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Last night, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins teamed up for the first time at The CrawsOver Pro-Am League in Seattle, Washington. Luckily for fans, they will get to see a lot more of the trio next season.

We were able to learn a few things about next year's Atlanta Hawks team. First and foremost, they will be a lot of fun to watch. Second, the star players will create a lot of highlights. Lastly, they might rub salt in the wound of their opponents. It was not easy, but below are the top five plays from the Hawks' players' takeover of The CrawsOver.

5. Dejounte Murray Disrespect

Dejounte Murray is a hard-nosed player. The NBA All-Star did not appreciate his defender playing him so close, so Murray did something about it. Murray bounced the ball off the defender's back and head a few times before blowing past him. It's disrespectful, and we like it. 

4. Trae Young Alley-Oop to Dejounte Murray

For the first time ever, fans saw Trae Young throw an alley-oop to Dejounte Murray. All-Star to All-Star, point guard to point guard, and teammate to teammate. Murray's athleticism and Young's passing ability will create a backcourt like the NBA has never seen.

3. Dejounte Murray Dunk

Dejounte Murray was cleared for takeoff shortly after passing halfcourt on the fastbreak. The opposing team's lone defender made the business decision to get out of the way, and we do not blame him. 

2. Trae Young Alley-Oop to John Collins

Death, taxes, and Trae Young throwing alley-oops to John Collins. The two teammates are like peanut butter and jelly. They were top-five in assist combos last season, and their chemistry will only improve more over time.

1. Gamebreaker Alley-Oop

The crowd at Seattle Pacific University lost their minds when the Hawks trio connected on this highlight. Trae Young nutmegged his defender before tossing the ball up to John Collins, who alley-ooped it to Dejounte Murray. The highlight went viral, but this is the best angle of the play.

Recommended For You

Atlanta Hawks Big 3 Dominate CrawsOver

Ten Best Hawks Games of 2021-22 Season

Ten Worst Hawks Games of 2021-22 Season

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Top Five Highlights from Hawks at CrawsOver

By Pat Benson13 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks players Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, and John Collins took over The CrawsOver League in Seattle, Washington.
News

Atlanta Hawks Big Three Dominate CrawsOver

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Feb 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the court prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Pays Tribute to Bill Russell

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and forward John Collins (20) celebrate a play during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

How To Watch CrawsOver Pro-AM Games

By Pat BensonJul 31, 2022 10:03 AM EDT
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Watch Atlanta Hawks Players Dominate Pro-Am Game

By Pat BensonJul 30, 2022 7:34 PM EDT
Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
News

Where Are They Now? Every Hawks Player Who Left Atlanta This Summer

By Pat BensonJul 30, 2022 10:29 AM EDT
Mar 14, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young in NBA 2K23 Trailer for One Second

By Pat BensonJul 29, 2022 1:27 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young met the Real Madrid CF team on July 28, 2022.
News

Trae Young Visits Real Madrid Practice

By Pat BensonJul 29, 2022 9:38 AM EDT