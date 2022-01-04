Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Top Five Plays from Trail Blazers Win Against Hawks
    Publish date:

    Top Five Plays from Trail Blazers Win Against Hawks

    Trae Young and Anfernee Simons dueled in Portland.
    Author:

    © Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

    Trae Young and Anfernee Simons dueled in Portland.

    Last night while most of the country was asleep, the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers had a shootout. Trae Young set an NBA record of 56 points and 14 assists. Anfernee Simons answered with 43 points and 7 assists. It wasn't easy, but here are the top highlights from the high-scoring affair.

    Larry Nance Jr.

    This is just cruel. Don't leave the dunk legend hanging. Nance didn't have too many highlights last night. He scored just 2 points in 35 minutes. But this awkward moment is one I can't look away from. I think we have all been hung out to dry like this before at some point in our life.

    Clint Capela Alley-Oop

    Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Young to Capela for two. Young is a maestro in the pick-and-roll (technically this is called the 'Spanish Pick-and-Roll'), and Capela always finishes with authority. It's a shame the Hawks were not able to pull out the victory last night. Check out the beautiful lob and the ferocious jam.

    Clint Capela Dunk

    Throw it down, big man! 'The Swiss Bank' has no regard for humanity when he is in the paint. A lot of Hawks fans are frustrated with Capela's shooting percentages around the rim, but last night he shot a perfect 10-10 from the field. Plus this. There is no doubt in my mind that Capela deserves to be a 2022 NBA All-Star.

    Trae Young

    I can't really nail it down to one play. That's impossible when Young scored 56 points and dished 14 assists. So let's take a moment of silence and reflect on the sheer brilliance of the league's leader in points. Keep in mind the phenom point guard is just 23-years-old.

    Anfernee Simons

    Simons went ballistic last night. The shooting guard scored an efficient 43 points. Even better, check out this beautiful tribute after the game. How can you not love this game?

    Recommended For You

    Danilo Gallinari Gets Incredible Tattoo

    Trae Young's Villain Origin Story

    Every NBA Record Tied or Broken by Trae Young

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) celebrates with teammate Trail Blazers' guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) after scoring 43 points in Portland's 136-131 win over Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center.
    News

    Five Best Highlights from Trail Blazers Win Over Hawks

    52 seconds ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center.
    News

    What Happened Last Night? Trail Blazers Stun Hawks 136-131

    37 minutes ago
    Joe Prunty Coaching Hawks Against Trail Blazers
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Name Joe Prunty Acting Head Coach

    17 hours ago
    Onyeka Okongwu tested positive for COVID-19 on December 24, 2021.
    News

    Onyeka Okongwu Details Scary COVID-19 Situation

    17 hours ago
    Danilo Gallinari gets a special tattoo to remember the 2020 Summer Olympics.
    News

    Danilo Gallinari Gets Olympics Tattoo

    22 hours ago
    The Portland Trail Blazers host the Atlanta Hawks on January 2, 2022.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers Game Day Information

    23 hours ago
    The Atlanta Hawks play the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time this season on January 2, 2022.
    News

    Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Preview: Keep Portland Weird

    23 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan talks to forward Cam Reddish (22) against the Miami Heat in the first half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Health & Safety Protocols Update

    Jan 2, 2022