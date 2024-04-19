Trae Young Addresses Future In Exit Interview: " I want to be here and I want to win championships here"
Instead of getting ready to play tonight in the second game of the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Atlanta Hawks season is done after a loss to Chicago on Wednesday night. Today, the Hawks held their end-of-season exit interviews/press conferences, giving a chance for players, head coach Quin Snyder, and general manager Landry Fields to speak to the media for the last time ahead of the offseason.
Of course, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Hawks is about the future of their backcourt, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. From the days leading up to the trade deadline until now, there have been rumblings across the NBA about the Hawks possibly breaking up the duo of Young and Murray and now that the offseason is here, those questions are going to be at the forefront of any discussion about the Hawks.
When asked about potential changes to the roster and if he wants to be here in Atlanta, this is what Young had to say:
"Every year teams are different, obviously, I want to be here, but I want to win. I want to be here and I want to win championships here and do that, but I want to win, I mean, that is pretty much all it is for me, that is my motto and that has been me from the beginning."
When asked if he thought he could win with the Hawks or if it was with someone else, this was Young's response:
"I believe it can be here, we just have to make it happen."
Young also went on to talk about how he does not need to be the best player in Atlanta and how people have that misconception about him:
“People don’t understand like I don’t mind… people might think that I have to be the best player on a team, I’m not that way and I have never been that way”
This is going to be a critical offseason for the Hawks. This was a disappointing season, even if you factor in a lot of the injuries that took place and left the team shorthanded at the end. There has been a lot to criticize about the roster construction of the team and general manager Landry Fields has a lot to figure out before the season begins next October.