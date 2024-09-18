Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, and Bogdan Bogdanovcic Make CBS Sports 2024-2025 Top 100 Player List
The 2024-2025 NBA Season is getting closer and closer and that means it is time for top 100 player lists to start coming out.
Going into last season, the Hawks had two players that were in top 100 lists and those were Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Atlanta moved Murray this offseason, but one player who took a big step forward has started to make appearances on most top 100 lists. Jalen Johnson was one of the best young players in the NBA last season and if not for injuries, he might have brought home the Most Improved Player Award. Johnson's future looks bright and he might continue to climb on these lists in the years to come.
Ten Analysts on CBS Sports recently ranked the top 100 players in the NBA for the 2024-2025 season and three Atlanta Hawks made the list. Bogdan Bogdanovic (97), Jalen Johnson (80), and Trae Young (35). Here is what they had to say about each player:
Bogdan Bogdanovic- "It is wild that Bogdanovic finished only fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season, since his on/off numbers were far better than any other candidate. Alas, when your presence on the court effectively turns a downright bad team into a competent one, it is easy for your contributions to go overlooked. And aside from those stats, the most new and exciting part of his 2023-24 season was his availability. For 79 regular-season games, the 32-year-old guard brought the Hawks exactly what he normally does when healthy: a picture-perfect jump shot (and a quick trigger), smart off-ball movement and crafty playmaking in the pick-and-roll. Don't expect anything different this season."
Jalen Johnson- "Johnson averaged 16 points, eight boards and almost four assists last season. Now comes the leap into, dare I say, fringe All-Star territory? He has that kind of ability, and he won't be lacking for opportunity. The Hawks love him, and rightfully so. Reports have indicated he was their only untouchable player this summer. He can jump out of the gym and shoot from deep. He can really pass, too. He's the kind of long, athletic defender everyone covets. Johnson just needs to stay healthy. If he does, his stock is going to soar."
Trae Young- "Young is one of the most reliable and productive offensive players around. He dished out a career-high 10.8 assists per game last season, can stake a claim as the best playmaker in the league and now has multiple seasons averaging at least 25 points and 10 assists, which only Russell Westbrook can match. But what does all of that get you? Outside of the surprise Eastern Conference finals run in 2021, Young has won three total playoff games and the Hawks didn't even get there last season. He's only still in Atlanta, per ESPN's "The Hoop Collective," because no other team was all that keen on trading for him this summer."
I think Young should be ranked higher on the list, but he is going to have a chance to prove that this season. With Murray gone, Young is going to be the unquestioned leader on offense and the pieces that the front office has put around him this offseason (Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Larry Nance) should improve some of the biggest weaknesses, particularly on defense. If Young has a big season and gets the Hawks back to the playoffs, he could climb on this list.