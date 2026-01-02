Atlanta vs New York: Game Preview, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineups for Friday's Matchup

Welcome to the New Year Atlanta.

The Hawks are hoping to start 2026 off with a win and they are facing an opponent they faced not even a week ago. Atlanta will face the Knicks tonight, though it won't be at State Farm Arena, it will be at Madison Square Garden.

Atlanta is looking to make this matchup different than the one played six days ago. While Atlanta almost overcame an 18 point deficit to beat New York, they trailed for a large portion of that game. Now the Hawks are going to have center Kristaps Porzingis for this game and they might even be at full strength if Trae Young is able to play.

So who how do these two teams matchup?

By the Numbers

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks are coming off a solid performance against Minnesota and will need a good offensive performance today vs New York.

They are 9th in points, 7th in FG%, 5th in 3P%, 17th in FT%, 25th in rebounds (26th in OREB, 21st in DREB), 1st in assists, and 17th in turnovers per game. They're 13th in offensive rating this year.

The Hawks defense was a disaster over the past month, but they were able to put up perhaps their best performance of the season against Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Hawks' defense ranks 25th in points allowed, 23rd in FG% allowed, 18th in 3P% allowed, 25th in rebounds allowed, 5th in steals, and 17th in blocks. They're 17th in defensive rating this year.

The Knicks have an elite offense and that is why many think they can make a run at the NBA Finals.

They are 3rd in points, 9th in FG%, 4th in 3P%, 9th in FT%, 5th in rebounds (4th in OREB and 14th in DREB), 10th in assists, and 4th in turnovers. They are 3rd in offensive rating.

New York is 11th in PPG allowed, 7th in FG% allowed, 21st in 3P% allowed, 6th in rebounds allowed, and 13th in turnovers forced. They are 16th in defensive rating this season.

Three Reasons The Hawks Can Win This Game

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts after a basket against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The biggest reason is that the Hawks might be fully healthy or at least close to it. Kristaps Porzingis came back after missing multiple weeks and he made quite a difference vs Minnesota. Now, the Hawks' defense made huge strides in that game and there are a lot of other reasons for Atlanta looking impressive, but Porzingis and his versatility, and what it allows the Hawks to do with its lineups.

The Knicks might be missing a big contributor tonight as well. Center Mitchell Robinson is questionable tonight and he had nine rebounds in the first matchup against the Hawks. New York was able to have a big advantage on the board against the Hawks in the first game, but if Robinson is out tonight, the Hawks will have a more favorable matchup with both Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu available to play.

New York is 21st in three point percentage allowed and the Hawks are 5th in three point percentage. Atlanta shot 40% from three in their first matchup against the Knicks, including a 6-10 mark from Okongwu and if the Hawks can have another hot shooting night, they have the ability to get the road win. This is another area where Porzingis is going to help.

Three reason the Hawks won't win this game

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If Robinson plays, the Hawks are going to be outmanned on the glass. Even with Porzingis back, the Hawks rebounding is not going to be better than New York, as Porzingis is not the best rebounder. The Hawks cannot get beaten as badly on the glass as they did last time or it is going to be tough to win this game.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a tough matchup for Atlanta and has been over the years. Towns was able to put 36 points and 15 rebounds in the last game, showing his ability to get to the free throw line. Towns is one of the best offensive talents in the NBA and is capable of going off any given night.

Just because the Hawks had a good defensive game vs Minnesota, that does not mean the defense is suddenly fixed. This has still been one of the worst defenses over the last month and the Knicks have plenty of firepower. If Atlanta can't have a good game defensively, they are going to find it tough to win on the road.

Injury Report

Trae Young (right quad contusion) is questionable for this game.

Josh Hart and Landry Shamet are out for the Knicks while Mitchell Robinson is questionable.

How to Watch

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Tip-off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Hawks

G - Trae Young

G - Dyson Daniels

F - Zaccharie Risacher

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Knicks

G- Jalen Brunson

G- Mikal Bridges

F- OG Anunoby

F- Mohamed Diawara

C- Karl-Anthony Towns

