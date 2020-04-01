AllHawks
Top Stories
News

Trae Young, Kevin Durant Headline NBA 2K Players Tournament

Ben Ladner

The NBA will kick off the NBA 2K Players Tournament this Friday, April 3, the league announced on Tuesday. Players will compete in a single-elimination tournament over Xbox One, and the winner will receive $100,000 to donate toward relief efforts for COVID-19. 

Notable players participating in the tournament include Nets All Star Kevin Durant and Hawks All Star Trae Young, who have the highest 2K ratings among participating players and are the top two seeds in the tournament. Seeding is based on players' ratings in the game, then by seniority if two players -- like Donovan Mitchell and Hassan Whiteside -- have the same rating. 

The tournament kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN with Durant facing off against Derrick Jones Jr., and will continue through 11:30 p.m. that night. The quarterfinals will take place on April 7, with the Semifinals and Finals on Saturday, April 11. ESPN will present a preview show at 7:00 on Friday night. 

"We're thrilled to partner with the NBA and NBPA to bring basketball back to fans throughout the world and to help those in need during these uncertain times,” said Jason Argent, 2K Senior Vice President, Sports Strategy and Licensing via the NBA's press release. “Entertainment, especially sports, has the ability to bring communities together – including athletes, fans and families – and we hope that everyone will enjoy the tournament."

Young is the only Hawk participating in the tournament and will take on Sacramento's Harrison Barnes in round one. Young boasts a 90 rating in 2K -- six points behind Durant and three points ahead of the third-seeded Whiteside. He has spent much of the NBA hiatus playing video games, which could now come in handy in a competitive tournament. 

"I have been really just trying to play a lot of video games [to improve] so I can play online, play in front of fans," Young told The Undefeated in March. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2019-20 Player Review: Damian Jones

The 24-year-old received more opportunity with the Hawks than he did in three years with the Warriors. Is it enough to keep him in Atlanta?

Ben Ladner

NBA Discussing Withholding Player Salaries

Players' paychecks will take a hit if the NBA doesn't return.

Ben Ladner

De'Andre Hunter Shares His Story in New Documentary Series

The Hawks' rookie wing rolled out a documentary series about his journey to the NBA and the bond he shares with his older brother.

Ben Ladner

2019-20 Player Review: Bruno Fernando

The rookie showed some encouraging flashes during an up-and-down season, but where will that leave him going into the 2021 season?

Ben Ladner

Lost NBA Storylines: Vince Carter's Farewell

The shortened season could rob the 22-year veteran of a proper sendoff.

Ben Ladner

2019-20 Season Review: By the Numbers

Which stats stand out about the Hawks' season, and what might they suggest about the team's future?

Ben Ladner

Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Help Provide Meals for Emory Healthcare Workers

The Hawks Foundation and State Farm are helping to provide thousands of meals for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ben Ladner

2019-20 Player Review: Brandon Goodwin

The Atlanta native earned an NBA contract with the Hawks this season. What does the future hold for him in Atlanta?

Ben Ladner

On Thursday night, I joined Brad Rowland on the Locked On Hawks…

Ben Ladner

2019-20 Player Review: Treveon Graham

The Hawks gave up very little to acquire Graham from Minnesota. Now they must decide what it's worth to keep him around.

Ben Ladner