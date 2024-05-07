Trae Young Makes Bold Anthony Edwards Statement
There has not been a more impressive team so far in the NBA playoffs than the Minnesota Timberwolves. After sweeping the Phoenix Suns in the first round, Minnesota has the defending champion Denver Nuggets in an 0-2 hole and the leader of this team is Anthony Edwards, who has become one of the faces of the NBA with the way that he is playing.
It was not long ago where Edwards was a prospect in the 2020 NBA Draft, a draft where the Hawks had odds to land a top four pick, but ended up dropping to No. 6, where the drafted Onyeka Okongwu, who has become a key part of this franchise in his first four seasons.
But could you imagine if the Hawks had won that lottery and landed Edwards to pair with Trae Young? Atlanta currently finds themselves in a tough position and are likely heading towards breaking up the backcourt duo of Young and Dejounte Murray. If the Hawks had found a way to win that draft lottery, there could be a completely different outlook on their franchise right now.
In a post on social media today, Young commented on Edwards saying "Should've been a Hawk to start, but that's for another day..."
While it is a complete hypothetical, it is fun to imagine Edwards and Young as a duo. Edwards complements a player like Young really well and not to mention, Edwards played his one season of college basketball at the University of Georgia.
But the reality is that Edwards is leading Minnesota and they might even be considered the favorites to win the NBA title, though Vegas still favors the Boston Celtics as of today.
What could have been though.