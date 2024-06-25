Trae Young Makes Bold Jayson Tatum MVP Statement
The Boston Celtics just won the NBA Finals and had one of the most dominant runs in NBA History. The Celtics stormed through the regular season and then lost only three games in playoffs to win their 18th world championship in franchise history. With the majority of their team coming back next season, there is little doubt that Boston is going to be the heavy favorite to repeat and win another championship next season.
Winning another NBA title might not be the only thing that the Celtics do next season. Jayson Tatum has been one of the best players in the NBA over the past several seasons, but he has yet to win an MVP award. Now that he is a champion, that might change in the future.
Hawks star point guard Trae Young thinks so. On an episode of his podcast "From The Point" On Bleacher Report, Young had this to say about what the future might hold for Tatum:
"He knows that if he wins a championship, than he is going to be the front runner for MVP next year. When I talk to Jay, he knew what he needed to do and he just went out there and did it. He did not care about getting a regular season MVP, he just wanted to win a championship. I am happy for him, he went out there and did it. He knew this was the best team that he has had and had to take advantage of it. That is the best part of being a champion, all of this stuff that they doubt about you, now you can throw it back in their face."
Tatum is assuredly going to be one of the contenders for the MVP trophy next season and if the Celtics are just as dominant as they were this season. he will be a major reason why.