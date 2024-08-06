Trae Young Makes Bold Kevin Durant Olympics Statement
Team USA got an emphatic win over Brazil today and advanced to play Serbia in the semifinals of the 2024 Summer Olympics. They were once again led by Kevin Durant, who had a historic day for Team USA, as he passed Lisa Leslie to become the USA's all-time leading scorer. Team USA is the heavy favorite to win another gold medal and Durant is the main reason why.
His Olympic performances got the attention of star point guard Trae Young, who was very complementary of Durant and his performance.
There is an argument to be made that Durant is the best player that has ever played in the Olympics. He has shown he is still an elite player in this league and still a top-notch scorer. They are going to have a rematch with Serbia in the semifinals, who got the help from Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic today in their quarterfinals matchup against Australia.
It was an exciting game today as well. Team Australia came out playing very well and take a commanding lead. Patty Mills is no stranger to playing on the world stage and had a huge first half and a huge game overall. Serbia could not keep up in the first half, with both Bogdanovic and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic struggling to get anything going. Daniels was not doing much on the offensive end, but his defensive prowess was showing and he was making plays on that end of the floor.
The second half was all about Serbia being led by Jokic and Bogdanovic. While Bogdanovic was struggling with his efficiency shooting the ball, Australia went cold from the field, allowing Serbia to get back in the game and force overtime. After Mills tied the game, Bogdanovic missed a shot to win the game and the two teams played extra time to see who was going to advance to the Semifinals. It would be Serbia who would come out on top at the end.