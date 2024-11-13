Trae Young Reacts To Hawks Huge Upset vs Celtics
The Atlanta Hawks, who were blown out by the Celtics at home last Monday night, walked into Boston as 16 point underdogs and without their superstar point guard Trae Young, and defeated the defending NBA Champions 117-116. It was one of the most improbable wins of the season and it also puts the Hawks ahead in East Group C in the NBA Cup. Atlanta now has a real chance at making the knockout stage of the NBA Cup with this win tonight.
One player that was fired up about the win for Atlanta was Young, who had a lot to say about the Hawks performance:
Atlanta shot the ball 100 times. Boston shot the ball 75 times. Atlanta won the rebounding battle 45-34 and had 20 offensive rebounds to Boston's six. There were other reasons that the Hawks won the game, but winning those two battles right there is a huge reason why.
Daniels is starting to make the case of being the NBA's best offseason acquisition. He was the Hawks best player tonight, scoring 28 points on 12-21 shooting, dishing out seven assists, and getting six steals. Daniels was elite defensively and did a great job of running the offense. Daniels has been one of the breakout stars of the NBA this year and he had his best game of the season tonight.
Johnson was tasked with being the initiator of the offense in this game and he did it. He finished with his second career triple-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. Johnson needed to be one of the best players in the game tonight for the Hawks to have a chance and he did that.
Atlanta outscored the Celtics 38-12 in bench points and the bench production is something that has been hindering the Hawks in recent games. Onyeka Okongwu scored 15 and Larry Nance had 19 points on 5-6 shooting from three. They led the bench unit and Okongwu of course had the winning basket. Atlanta does not win this game without Nance or Okongwu.