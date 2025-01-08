Trae Young's Halfcourt Game Winner Gets the NBA World Buzzing On Tuesday Night
Young hit a game winner from 50 feet against the Utah Jazz and the entire NBA world was talking about it
Most fans outside of Utah and Atlanta were not paying attention to the game tonight between the Hawks and the Jazz, but they sure did see the ending. After a tight back-and-forth game, it came down to the wire between Atlanta and Utah. Hawks star point guard Trae Young nailed two free throws to put the Hawks up 121-118, but Colin Sexton hit a three-point shot with 2.8 seconds left and it looked like the game was going to go to overtime. With no timeouts, the Hawks got the ball inbounded to Young and he heaved it from 50 feet. It went in and the Hawks bench exploded with joy as Atlanta escaped with a win. It was a shot that had the entire NBA world buzzing after it went in.
