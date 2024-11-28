All Hawks

Trae Young's Insane Statline Goes Viral In Hawks Upset Win Over Cavaliers

Trae Young had 20 points and a new career high 22 assists in the Hawks upset win over the Cavs

Nov 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Hawks were losers of three straight coming into tonight's road game vs the 17-1 Cleveland Cavaliers, who had not lost a game at home yet this season. They were 10 point underdogs in the game tonight, but thanks to one of the best games of Trae Young's career, the Hawks got the win. Young scored 20 points, but had a new career high 22 assists in tonight's game, one short of tying Mookie Blaylock's Hawks record. It was a huge moment that had the NBA world buzzing tonight.

