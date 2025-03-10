Trae Young's Official Status Revealed For Tonight's Game vs the 76ers
After being listed as questionable for tonight's game with a left quad contusion, Hawks point guard Trae Young has been ruled out tonight, as well as Caris LeVert. Vit Krejci is slated to make his return to the Hawks tonight, however.
Our own Rohan Raman gave an in-depth preview of tonight's game:
"Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 5th in the NBA in PPG, 14th in FG%, 15th in 3PA, 20th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 26th in turnovers, and 13th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points per 100 possessions, 17th in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 13th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 6th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 28th in field goal percentage allowed, 17th in three-point attempts allowed, and 28th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 18th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The 76ers are one of the worst offenses in the NBA. They are 26th in the NBA in PPG, 22nd in FG%, 17th in 3PA, 24th in 3P%, 8th in FTA, 7th in turnovers, and 30th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Philadelphia is 22nd in points per 100 possessions, 23rd in effective field goal percentage, 9th in turnover percentage, 25th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 3rd in free throw rate.
They also struggle mightily on defense. They rank 16th in PPG allowed, 30th in field goal percentage allowed, 13th in three-point attempts allowed, and 27th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Sixers are 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 30th in effective field goal percentage allowed. However, they do have the third-best TOV% on defense with a 16.8% mark.
This is an interesting matchup for Onyeka Okongwu - he's coming off of back-to-back good games against Indiana and should face limited resistance against starting center Andre Drummond. Drummond is a solid rebounder, but he's too athletically limited to offer legitamate rim protection. Philadelphia is likely going to give rookie center Adem Bona a lot of minutes on Okongwu. If Okongwu can bait him into some easy fouls, that is another advantage that the Hawks can press.
The two biggest threats for Atlanta to watch on the perimeter are Grimes and Guerschon Yabusele. Despite the disaster season the 76ers have had, both are strong shooters (north of 37% from deep on solid volume) and they can give Atlanta some trouble if they get hot. In particular, Grimes is a high-volume shooter who has lit up Minnesota, Golden State and Utah for 25+ points in his last five games.
Zaccharie Risacher went 3-3 from deep against the Pacers in their first matchup, but cooled off in the second game. He did not hit any of his three attempts from deep and hasn't looked the same since his 27-point explosion against Memphis. This is an excellent get-right game for him, especially considering he'll be matched up against fellow rookie Justin Edwards. Edwards has shot the ball well to begin his NBA career (37.5% from deep on 3.9 attempts a game), but he struggles on defense.
Even though Atlanta's rebounding hasn't been as strong as it has been in years past, the 76ers are more than capable of getting beat up on the boards. This is one of the worst rebounding teams in basketball and the Hawks should be able to get a lot of second-chance points. There's also a lot of inexperienced ball-handlers on this roster, so this could be a big game for Daniels on defense. He's coming off a five-steal game against the Pacers and this is an excellent opportunity to pad his numbers.
Atlanta's bench unit should also have a massive advantage in this game. This is a matchup where Georges Niang's questionable defense shouldn't be a big issue and he can put up a lot of threes with little repercussions. Caris LeVert's activity on both sides of the ball is a nice counter to Kelly Oubre while Terence Mann should be able to guard Philly's second-unit ballhandlers like Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin Jr."
Additional Links
The Recent Injury To LeBron James Could Have Big Implications On the Atlanta Hawks 2025 NBA Draft Position
Updated NBA Rookie Grades: B/R Gives Zaccharie Risacher An Interesting Grade For His Season
RECAP: Trae Young And Caris LeVert Combine For 62 Points To Lift Atlanta To Second Straight Victory