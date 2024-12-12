Trae Young's Viral Celebration At End Of Hawks Upset Win Over the Knicks Had The NBA World Buzzing
The Atlanta Hawks have become giant killers this season and have surprised the NBA world with their 14-12 record. Atlanta has won seven of their last eight games and the latest was a win in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals against the Knicks, the Hawks second win over New York this season.
Trae Young has had a lot of success against the Knicks in the biggest moments and last night was no exception. While the stakes were not as high as the 2021 first round of the playoffs, it was the biggest game of the year for the Hawks and Young delivered. He finished with 22 points and 11 assists last night and was dicing the Knick's defense up in the third quarter. Atlanta won the game 108-100 and after the game, Young had a celebration in store for the Knicks.
