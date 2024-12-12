All Hawks

Trae Young's Viral Celebration At End Of Hawks Upset Win Over the Knicks Had The NBA World Buzzing

Young helped lead the Hawks to a win over the Knicks last night and clinch their spot in the NBA Cup Semifinals

Jackson Caudell

Dec 11, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Hawks have become giant killers this season and have surprised the NBA world with their 14-12 record. Atlanta has won seven of their last eight games and the latest was a win in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals against the Knicks, the Hawks second win over New York this season.

Trae Young has had a lot of success against the Knicks in the biggest moments and last night was no exception. While the stakes were not as high as the 2021 first round of the playoffs, it was the biggest game of the year for the Hawks and Young delivered. He finished with 22 points and 11 assists last night and was dicing the Knick's defense up in the third quarter. Atlanta won the game 108-100 and after the game, Young had a celebration in store for the Knicks.

Additional Links

RECAP: Hawks Take Down Knicks and Punch Ticket to NBA Cup Semifinals in Massive 107-100 Victory

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/News