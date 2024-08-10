Trae Young Shouts Out Stellar Steph Curry Performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics Gold Medal Game
The USA clinched gold in a 98-87 victory over France that was much closer than the score would indicate. The difference was Steph Curry.
This was right after Curry's phenomenal 36-point effort against Serbia in the semifinals to send the USA to the gold medal game. It was an absolutely incredible tournament for Curry, who played in his first Olympics in the 2024 tournament.
After Curry's stellar game, he set the basketball world ablaze with discussion and that included Hawks point guard Trae Young.
Young seemed pretty confident in Team USA's chances even before the game. The big three of Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant went undefeated throughout the exhibition and tournament matches in their final Olympics. Although France has been one of the best teams in the tournament, it was always going to be a massive challenge to slow down a team helmed by those three. Young agreed, posting this prior to the game:
This will likely be the last time we see all three of these all-time talents on the international stage. Nonetheless, it was a tremendous finale - Durant scored 15 points with four assists and four rebounds while James turned back the clock to post 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in his age-39 season. On the French side, young center Victor Wembanyama dropped 26 points on 11-19 shooting and pulled down seven rebounds. He was aided by forward Guerschon Yabusele, who scored 20 points of his own.
This wasn't the first time Young shouted out Curry in the tournament, either. He made sure to give Curry his props following his game against Serbia as well.
Although Young was not selected for the Olympics team this year, he could very well get the call in 2028. A new group of players will need to step up to replace James, Durant and Curry - Young should be one of the first calls Team USA makes. His ability to set up others and space the floor could occupy a role similar to what Steph provided Team USA with during the 2024 tournament. I would expect him, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson and Ja Morant to all be in contention for the starting point guard spot on the 2028 Team USA roster.