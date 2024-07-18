Trae Young Trade Rumors: Zach Lowe Wonders If The Hawks Might Be Heading For An Inevitable Decision Point With Trae
The NBA Offseason has quieted down since the early stages of free agency. There is still a chance that Utah forward Lauri Markkanen gets moved, Brandon Ingram is another player talked about in trade rumors, and there is always a chance that someone buys low on Bulls guard Zach LaVine, but it seems like most teams are set for the 2024-2025 season.
The Hawks still have some roster maneuvuring to do, but it does not look like they are going to do anything major this summer. Atlanta drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick and then traded Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, E.J. Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two first round picks, including an unprotected pick from the Lakers in 2025. Atlanta has reworked its roster to fit Trae Young in a better way in hopes of making the playoffs next season.
But how good will this roster be this season? ESPN's Zach Lowe wrote about the Hawks in a new column and talked about where they fit in the Eastern Conference landscape after this offseason that they had. He mentioned that while the Hawks are a young team, they are not better than the top eight teams in the East, but way better than the bottom of the conference. He questioned whether this development-based path would be appealing to Trae Young in the long run and if the Hawks are heading towards an inevitable decision point when it comes to their star point guard.
Here are his full remarks:
"The Hawks took the ideal middle ground after leaping to No. 1 in the lottery: using the pick on a high-wattage prospect in Zaccharie Risacher, and then trading whichever of their star guards -- Dejounte Murray in the end -- netted the fattest return. They didn't get over-exuberant trading youth or picks for short-terms wins. They couldn't bottom out since the Spurs control their first-round picks through 2027, so they recouped decent value flipping Murray.
With Trae Young still on board, the Hawks can develop their youth while treading water around .500. And yet now that they've walked that path, the end result feels uncertain and perhaps unsatisfying. Getting their picks back by trading Young to San Antonio would have made for a clean teardown ahead of the 2025 and 2026 drafts. The Spurs' and Lakers' interest in Young has cooled in recent months, sources said, but such doors never close shut.
As is, Young at 25 could be the oldest member of a potential starting five featuring Dyson Daniels, Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu. Johnson is 22 with All-Star potential. He and Risacher could develop into an explosive, complementary pairing at forward. Young could lead a fun, up-tempo team that might be ready to peak by the middle of his prime.
Don't put that starting five in pen. Clint Capela is still here, in the final year of his contract -- and on the trade market, sources said. De'Andre Hunter surely wants to start. Daniels' shaky shooting could make him wonky fit in an off-ball role next to Young. That said, Daniels is a natural in a fast-paced system, and his secondary playmaking -- and that of Johnson -- could get Young easier looks as Atlanta works to diversify its offense. Daniels is an elite defender, and Atlanta needs those around Young.
Bogdan Bogdanovic could start, but he can prop up the offense next to Kobe Bufkin while Young rests -- a chronic weak spot until Atlanta acquired Murray. The Hawks are optimistic Mouhamed Gueye -- their second-round pick in 2023 -- is ready to claim a rotation spot, sources said. Gueye and Vit Krejci could round out a decent bench rotation.
But where is it all going? There is a clear top eight in the East: the Boston Celtics, Knicks, Sixers, Milwaukee Bucks, Cavaliers, Magic, Pacers and Miami Heat. One of these teams will disappoint, but it's hard to see the Hawks soaring above the play-in. Meanwhile, they are way better than the dregs.
The development-based path out of the middle might be too slow for Young. The more aggressive one -- trading 2029 and 2031 first-round picks for vets -- might be too much, too soon. The Hawks might be heading for an inevitable decision point with Young."
I think the Hawks could be a much better team than people think this season. It should also be noted that while Young has stated that he wants to win, he has not come out in opposition to the direction the Hawks are taking. I am not saying that things could won't end up there at some point (things can always change in the future), but Young has given no indication at all that he wants out or that he is unhappy with this direction. I think it is better to wait and see how this team performs this season. I don't think the Hawks need to jump the gun and make a big trade and use up all of their assets either, at least this offseason. A patient approach should be what the Hawks do right now and revisit everything after the season.
I do think it would be best for the Hawks to possibly find a trade partner for Capela and let Okongwu start this season. After drafting him with the No. 6 pick in 2020, Atlanta still does not know if he is their long-term solution at center, despite signing him to a long term deal. While Capela is still good, he is 30 now and on an expiring contract.
Hunter is more tricky. I think he is a good player, but would he be willing to come off the bench if Risacher starts? He could be the starter until Risacher is ready, but he was really good off the bench last season. I like the idea of Bogdanovic coming off the bench to help second year guard Kobe Bufkin with the second unit. If Capela is traded, Nance is a nice backup center.
There is a chance that all of these young pieces fit together well and this team looks like the one that was the No. 5 seed in the East in the 2020-2021 season. I am not saying the Hawks will finish that high or make the conference finals, but this roster could fit together well.
The ceiling for the Hawks is going to depend on the growth of the younger players around Trae. If Daniels can be a threat from three and be able to space the floor, he is an ideal fit next to Young from a defensive perspective. If Risacher starts, he provides more defense and size around Trae, as well as shooting (despite his tough summer league shooting numbers). Can Jalen Johnson take another big leap? If he does and becomes an All-Star level player, the Hawks become a more dangerous team. Okongwu has shown flashes and him and Johnson play well together. Can Bufkin stay healthy and be the main backup point guard?
Daniels, Johnson, Risacher, Okongwu, and Bufkin (not to mention Gueye and Krejci) will determine how good this team is because we know how good Trae Young is and what he brings.
Until Young asks out or says that he wants the Hawks to make more moves to win, I don't think the Hawks should be pressured to do anything with Young or to make other big moves. This is still a young team with talent and they could be much better than people think, while some teams that were good last year might not be as good this year. Young is the centerpiece of the franchise and I think he will continue to be going forward.