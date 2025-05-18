Trae Young Trolls Knicks Fans During The First Half of Thunder-Nuggets Game Seven
The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets are battling it out in game seven of the Western Conference Semifinals and the winner will go on to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference finals. The game is of course being played at Oklahoma City and they are known for having one of the best home court advantages in the NBA, with the fans wearing their playoff shirts and making it impossible for the other team to hear.
OKC is not the only team alive in the playoffs with a great homecourt advantage. The New York Knicks are going to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference and they of course are going to have Madison Square Garden rocking.
But not as loud as it is in Oklahoma City according to Hawks point guard Trae Young. Young, who has a rivalry with the Knicks, as well as playing his college basketball at the University of Oklahoma, said on social media earlier this afternoon "Hot take but not..
OKC fans are louder than Knick fans.
Happy Sunday!"
Most will remember Young beating the Knicks in five games in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, but he had a memorable moment in the Garden this year. After beating the Knicks in the Emirates NBA Cup, Young hit a signature celebration to celebrate the team's win and earned trip to Vegas for the semifinals.
After the game, Brunson was asked about Young celebrating on the Knicks logo and he had a short answer.
"We should win the game if we don't want him to do that"