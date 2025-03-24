Trae Young Voices His Support For Dyson Daniels To Win DPOY: "No More Debate"
With 12 games to go in the NBA season, the NBA Awards Debates are front and center and players are jockeying for their teammates to take home the hardware for the seasons they have had. Dyson Daniels has been a revelation for the Atlanta Hawks this season becoming the NBA's most disruptive perimeter defender. He leads the league in steals and deflections and has an unbelievable lead in both categories. Even the most optimistic Daniels believer has to be surprised at the kind of season he is having after being traded from New Orleans.
Before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Daniels was getting vocal support from his head coach Quin Snyder and after the game, Hawks star point guard Trae Young took to social media to voice his support for his backcourt teammate to win one of the leagues top awards, the defensive player of the year award:
It was another history making night for Daniels tonight. It seems that every other night he is setting a new record for his ability to create havoc and steal the ball away from his opponents and tonight Daniels notched his fifth steal of the game in the third quarter against the Sixers and it was a notable one. According to Atlanta Hawks PR, Daniels is the youngest player in the NBA since at least 1973-74 to have 200 steals in a single season. He’s the fifth player to do so prior to turning 23, joining Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, Isiah Thomas and Dudley Bradley.
It has been an unbelievable season for Daniels and he shows night after night why he is one of the best young players in the NBA and a building block for the Hawks.
Will Daniels be able to take home the award? If the oddsmakers are correct than it will be a tough battle for him to win. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Daniels is third in DPOY odds at +1500. Daniels is behind Cleveland's Evan Mobley (-115) and Golden State's Draymond Green (-105). It seems like it has turned into a two-man race between Mobley and Green, but don't discoutn Daniels. He still has 11 games left and if he can continue to do what he has all season, he may be able to take the award home.
