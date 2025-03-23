Dyson Daniels Makes NBA History Tonight vs The Philadelphia 76ers
Dyson Daniels nickname is the great barrier thief for a reason.
Daniels has been the most disruptive defender in the NBA and is in the thick of the Defensive Player of The Year Race down the stretch of the NBA season. Tonight vs the 76ers, Daniels notched his fifth steal of the game in the third quarter and it was a notable one. According to Atlanta Hawks PR, Daniels is the youngest player in the NBA since at least 1973-74 to have 200 steals in a single season. He’s the fifth player to do so prior to turning 23, joining Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, Isiah Thomas and Dudley Bradley.
Daniels leads the league in steals and deflections this season and is also in the running for the leagues most improved player award. It has been an unbelievable season for Daniels and he shows night after night why he is one of the best young players in the NBA and a building block for the Hawks.
The Hawks's offense has been among the best in the NBA over the past 10 games and they continued that in the first quarter and the first half tonight. It was not just one person in the first half for Atlanta, but they had a number of guys contributing.
After a rocky start, the Hawks started to put some distance between themselves and Philadelphia. Georges Niang came off the bench and had nine points, continuing his streak of hot shooting, and the Hawks shot 57% in the opening quarter, including 44% (4-9) from three. They took an eleven-point lead into the second quarter, 35-24.
Atlanta led by as many as 18 in the second quarter, but the 76ers got big quarters from Quentin Grimes and Justin Edwards, who had seven points each. Not only did Grimes and Edwards get hot in the second quarter, but Atlanta had a turnover problem, committing six in the second quarter alone and having 10 in the first half. What looked like an Atlanta blowout turned into just a 12 point lead at halftime.
Atlanta shot 57% from the field in the first half and 42% from three. They got 36 points from their bench but also had 10 turnovers. Niang led the team with 12 points and three Hawks had at least seven points. Philadelphia shot 42% from the field and 36% from three.
Additional Links
Hawks vs Sixers: Game Preview, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
Hawks vs Warriors Final Score: Atlanta's Offense Carves Up Golden State's Defense to Hand Them a 124-115 Loss
Why the Atlanta Hawks Will Be The Toughest Play-In Matchup For Either the Cavaliers or The Celtics