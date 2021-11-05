Hot Fourth Quarter Propels Jazz Over Hawks 116-98

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Utah Jazz Defeat Atlanta Hawks 116-98
    Publish date:

    Utah Jazz Defeat Atlanta Hawks 116-98

    The Atlanta Hawks fall under .500 for the first time this season.
    Author:

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks fall under .500 for the first time this season.

    Everything was shaping up for a great night in Atlanta. From the new Nike City Edition Uniforms to the pregame recognition of Renee Montgomery. Even a few of the world champion Braves players were in attendance. 

    Despite their cold shooting, the Hawks only trailed by 1 point after three quarters. Without Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz offensive was sloppy and turned the ball over at a high rate for most of the game. Then reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson took over in the fourth quarter. The Jazz outscored the Hawks 41-24 in the fourth quarter, to win the game 116-98.

    When it was all said and done, the Jazz prolific offense hit 41-81 (50%) of their field goals and 17-41 (41.5%) of their threes. On defense, they did a good job of containing (not stopping) Trae Young. They picked Young up full court and regularly trapped him to get the ball out of his hands.

    No image description

    Following the game, Young took to the podium in a SO SO DEF shirt, a backward black snapback hat, and enough jewelry for all of 'Gucci Row'. His icy fit didn't match his fiery mood. For a few minutes, media members received a totally honest opinion from Young. 

    Young said he needed to be more aggressive and start looking for his shot first. He openly acknowledged there is a struggle among players to get into the rotation and it's impacting the team's performance. Additionally, they needed to find their playoff intensity again. "We're kind of just playing for flow. Everyone wants to get it and feel good and everything like that, but at the end of the day, if we're not winning it doesn't matter."

    Once again, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan diagnosed the problem as bad offensive possessions translating to poor defense. He acknowledged Clarkson's hot shooting but added, "A lot of it was the pick and roll - getting downhill. It starts with controlling the basketball and we didn't do that again in the second half. I mean 77 points and in the second half, I can't explain it."

    It appears that Lou Williams has replaced Delon Wright as the backup point guard. Coach McMillan said he would continue to evaluate that position as well as all of the others. "We need a spark. We need some energy to lift us. We need some guys that will go out there and defend. We need two-way players and not just all of your energy focused on one end of the floor."

    Tomorrow the Hawks (4-5) catch a flight to Phoenix to play the Suns on Saturday. After ESPN's bombshell story, the Suns organization is embroiled in a controversy that will not be resolved anytime soon. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    Trae Young - 21 PTS, 7 AST

    De'Andre Hunter- 14 PTS, 2 REB

    Clint Capela - 13 PTS, 10 REB

    Jazz Stats Leaders

    Jordan Clarkson - 30 PTS, 4 AST

    Bojan Bogdanovic - 23 PTS, 5 REB

    Joe Ingles - 19 PTS, 4 REB

    Other Observations

    The Hawks shot 7-28 (25%) from behind the arc.

    Solomon Hill was the only Hawks player not to play.

    Despite their depth, the Hawks bench struggled again tonight.

    Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish both had cold shooting performances.

    Renee Montgomery Honored By Hawks, Sharecare

    Lou Williams "Probably" Retiring

    Kyle Kuzma Subtweets Trae Young

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hot Fourth Quarter Propels Jazz Over Hawks 116-98

    16 seconds ago
    Hawks Recognizing 12 Atlantans In 'Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare'.
    Culture

    Hawks, Sharecare Recognize Atlantans In ‘Forever 404 Honors'

    6 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) protects the ball from his knees during the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Jazz: Everything You Must Know

    10 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) and center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Jazz Cheat Sheet

    13 hours ago
    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the third quarter at Barclays Center.
    News

    Too Much Durant. Nets Beat Hawks 117-108

    23 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the field before a game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at SunTrust Park.
    Culture

    Atlanta Hawks Congratulate Braves On World Series Victory

    Nov 3, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (back) during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Nets: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 3, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward John Collins (20) reach for a loose ball with Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview

    Nov 3, 2021