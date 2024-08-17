What is the Toughest Stretch On the Hawks 2024-2025 Schedule?
The 2024-2025 NBA schedule was released this week and now fans can start looking ahead to when their team tips off the season. There are a lot of things to look at when a team's schedule first comes out, like how many national TV games they have, when they play a certain team for the first time, and of course, what their toughest stretch of games is.
For the Hawks, they have a relatively soft start to their schedule, but they do have some tough stretches on their schedule just like any team. But what stretch of games could give them the most trouble?
There is a seven game stretch for Atlanta that begins in early December that I think will be very tough on them. It starts on Dec. 2nd when Dejounte Murray comes back to Atlanta for the first time since being traded to New Orleans. The Pelicans are going to be trying to get a high seed in the Western Conference and have one of the best rosters. That will be a tough game for the Hawks and right after that, they go on the road to face Milwaukee, who is hoping to be a contender in the East. The Bucks had a disappointing season a year ago, but they still have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
After facing the Pelicans and a road game in Milwaukee, the Hawks have two home games against the Nuggest and the Lakers, two more teams hoping to contend for the NBA title. Those are going to be two really tough games for the Hawks, but the good thing is that they are both at home.
Following the games against the Nuggets and Lakers, Atlanta goes to San Antonio and then wraps up this seven-game stretch with home games vs Memphis and Minnesota. This is the best team the Spurs have had in quite a while and Memphis and Minnesota are both contenders in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are coming off of a Western Conference Finals appearance, while Memphis is hoping to stay healthy and put last year behind them. So this seven-game stretch includes games against the Pelicans, Bucks, Nuggets, Lakers, Spurs, Timberwolves, and Grizzlies. Six of those seven teams are hoping to be Finals contenders, while the Spurs might the most improved team in the NBA.
That is not the only tough stretch of games for the Hawks. They have a six game road trip starting on Dec. 29th in Toronto then they go on the road to Denver, then to L.A. to face the Lakers and Clippers, then have road trips to Utah and Phoenix to wrap things up. West Coast trips are always a highlight of the Hawks schedule and that is going to be a tough one.