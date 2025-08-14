What We Know So Far About The Atlanta Hawks Schedule Ahead of Today's Full Release
It is officially schedule release day in the NBA. Games have been slowly getting unveiled throughout the week, but the full schedule is going to be released at 3:15 today.
Here is what we know so far:
Hawks Preseason Schedule
Atlanta will open the preseason on Oct. 6th in Houston against the Rockets, they face Memphis on the road on Oct. 11th, they host the Miami Heat on Oct. 13th, and then they face the Rockets again on Oct. 16th.
The Oct. 6 and Oct. 16 contests will be broadcast on the Hawks radio flagship, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with Voice of the Hawks Steve Holman and pregame, halftime and postgame host Mike Conti. The preseason broadcast schedule on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast will be announced at a later date.
This will be the first chance that Hawks fans will be able to see the new look team that is expected to be one of the top team's in the Eastern Conference.
NBA Cup Schedule
Atlanta is in East Group A and will face the following teams:
10/31: @ Indiana
11/07: vs. Toronto
11/25: @ Washington
11/28: vs. Cleveland
This is a very winnable group, and it might come down to the Hawks and the Cavaliers matchup on Black Friday. The Pacers are going to be missing Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner this season, while Toronto and Washington are projected to be among the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, though the Raptors are the team that is closest to being playoff-worthy.
Atlanta was one of the stories of last year's NBA Cup. The Hawks were heavy underdogs in their group, but used big upsets against Boston and Cleveland to propel them to the next stage, where they knocked off the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden to advance to the semifinals in Las Vegas, where they would lose to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Hawks Back in Atlanta for MLK Day
After not having a home game on MLK Day last season, basketball will be back in Atlanta for MLK Day this season. The NBA released part of its schedule today, and the Atlanta Hawks are going to be playing host to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 19th. The game can be seen on Peacock.
Other games that will take place on MLK Day include Thunder vs Cavaliers (2:30 p.m. ET), Mavs vs Knicks (5:00 p.m. ET), and Celtics vs Pistons (8:00 p.m. ET).
The Hawks schedule as we know it:
- Oct. 31 at Indiana (NBA Cup)
- Nov. 7 vs. Toronto (NBA Cup)
- Nov. 25 at Washington (NBA Cup)
- Nov. 28 vs. Cleveland (NBA Cup)
- MLK Day (Jan. 19) vs. Bucks
Eastern Conference Contender?
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks though was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top five or higher selection.
Since making those moves, the Hawks have made some under-the-radar moves, such as signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and signing former Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal. Atlanta has one more roster spot available if they choose to use it, but there is no doubt that the roster as currently constructed is one of the best in the Eastern Conference on paper.