Where to Watch: Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat in NBA Las Vegas Summer League

Oct 17, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin (4) moves the ball down the court as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin (4) moves the ball down the court as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Hawks play basketball today.

The Hawks begin Summer League action with a matchup against the Miami Heat and there are several intriguing storylines for the Hawks coming into Summer League. Former draft picks Kobe Bufkin, Asa Newell, and Nikola Durisic are suiting up for the Hawks this Summer and they seem the most likely of the players on the Summer League roster to make an actual impact this season in Atlanta. The Hawks also have one more two-way contract open.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

When: Friday, July 11th

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Thomas & Mack Center --Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN2

Hawks assistant coach Bryan Bailey will serve as Atlanta’s Summer League head coach. This is the third time Bailey will serve as head coach of a Summer League team, as he was Utah’s head coach in 2021 and 2022 (Salt Lake City). Bailey will be joined by Seth Jackson (College Park Skyhawks assistant coach), Sanjay Lumpkin (Hawks assistant coach), Reggis Onwukamuche (Hawks assistant coach), Jacob Porter (DAV), Ashton Smith (Hawks player development coach), Chris Sosnik (DAV), Ekpe Udoh (Hawks assistant coach) and Conner Varney (DAV).

This will be the first chance to watch this year's first round pick Asa Newell.

Newell appeared in 33 games (all starts) in his lone collegiate season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 29.0 minutes (.543 FG%, .748 FT%). He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times during the 2024-25 campaign, matching Anthony Edwards’ program record set in 2019-20.

Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Asa Newell (14) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) fight for a rebound in the first half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first freshman to lead Georgia in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg) since Jumaine Jones in 1997-98, Newell secured seven double-doubles this past season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation amongst all freshmen. He registered a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double on March 12 against Oklahoma, the most rebounds by a Bulldog since Toumani Camara’s 17 boards against Montana in Dec. 2020.

In his collegiate debut against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 4, the 6-9 forward poured in 26 points on 13-22 shooting from the field, in addition to 11 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes of play. His 26 points are tied with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, for the highest offensive output by a Bulldog freshmen in their debut.

Prior to playing collegiately at Georgia, the Atlanta native played at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, as a junior and senior in high school, alongside Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen.

