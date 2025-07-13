Where to Watch: Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns in NBA Las Vegas Summer League
The Atlanta Hawks play basketball again today.
After getting a win against the Miami Heat on Friday, the Hawks take the court against the Phoenix Suns today. The Suns got a 21 point win against the Washington Wizards on Friday and are hoping that they can secure their second win as well.
Here is where you can watch today's game.
When: Sunday, July 13th
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Cox Pavillion --Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN+ and NBATV
For the Hawks, it will be another chance for third year guard Kobe Bufkin to shine. There was a big spotlight on Bufkin coming into Summer League and he responded in the exact way you would hope. He finished with 29 points, including going 15-15 at the free throw line. While Bufkin could stand to improve his shooting numbers (6-16 from the field, 2-9 from three), it was as good of a start to Summer League as you could hope for Bufkin. If he can continue with those kinds of performances, you might not be seeing Bufkin play many more Summer League games for the Hawks in Vegas.
Jacob Toppin was another standout from Friday's win over Miami. He finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds on 7-13 shooting. After recently re-signing with the Hawks on a two-way contract, it was a good start for Toppin to Summer League.
Other guys to watch today for the Hawks will include Asa Newell, who finished with eight points and eight rebounds on Friday, and Nikola Durisic, who had eight points and foul trouble.
The Suns have one of the most intriguing rosters in Summer League. This year's first round pick, Khaman Maluach, had 14 points in the win over the Wizards and will be a test for the Hawks bigs today. Second year player Ryan Dunn also had a good start to Summer League for Phoenix on Friday.