Which Major NBA Awards Could Be Won By Hawks Players in the 2024-2025 Season?
The Atlanta Hawks had two big contenders for major award winners last season, but both did not win and for different reasons. Bogdan Bogdanovic was robbed of winning the 6th Man of the Year Award this past season (not to even mention not being a finalist) and if Jalen Johnson had been able to meet the 65-game threshold, I think he would have had a case to win the Most Improved Player Award. Both players should be in the running for those awards again, but what other awards could be in reach for members of the Hawks this year?
Let's take a look.
1. MVP
If you are looking for an interesting long-shot bet for MVP, you can't go wrong with one of the NBA's most prolific offensive players. Trae Young is listed at +25000 on Fanduel Sportsbook to win the NBA MVP Award and while I think it is highly unlikely he will win it, let's look at how he could get into it. I think it helps that the Hawks have low expectations (the win total is at 35.5 right now) and if Atlanta exceeds them, Young will likely get a lot of recognition. He should be able to put up great numbers in terms of points and assists and Young can make Atlanta a top-ten NBA offense by himself. If he puts up his usual stats and the Hawks were to sneak into the top three in the East, you could see Young's name mentioned. He made small improvements on defense last year and if he can continue that then the Hawks will be better.
2. Sixth Man of The Year
There are actually two candidates to talk about here, but there is a caveat to it. Bogdanovic (+4000) is the obvious candidate, but there is a chance he starts next to Young, though Dyson Daniels is also in the mix. De'Andre Hunter (+4000) played well off the bench, but he could be a starter as well depending on how the Hawks want to handle Zaccharie Risacher. If Hunter does come off the bench, he could be an interesting bet because he played really well off the bench last year. If Bogdanovic does not start, I think that is excellent value for him.
3. Rookie of the Year
Risacher (+800) is third in NBA Rookie of the Year Odds behind Zach Edey and Reed Sheppard. That is surprising for a No. 1 pick and I think he could fit in really well with the team and having Young as the point guard should open things up for Risacher. He is known as a good shooter and if he shoots the ball well and helps improve the Hawks defense, he is going to make his case.
4. Defensive Player of the Year
Clint Capela (+50000) is the only player listed on Fanduel, but I think that Daniels might be the candidate to watch. If he can start for the Hawks and be the elite perimeter defender that they have been lacking, he is going to get a lot of attention. It might be a longshot, but Daniels is already that good.
5. Most Improved Player of the Year
Johnson (+1500) was one of the best kept secrets in the NBA going into last year, but that is no longer the case. Johnson is one of the favorites for the award and is 5th on Fanduel. I think Daniels at +7500 is also an interesting bet and while Onyeka Okongwu is not listed, he could be the starter at center and have a real chance at it. Atlanta has three legitimate candidates for this award.
I think the Hawks have legitimate contenders for the Most Improved Player Award, Sixth Man of the Year, and Rookie of the Year, while they have interesting long-shot bets to be contenders in other categories. Here is how I would rank their likelihood to be won by Hawks players:
1. Sixth Man of the Year (Bogdanovic)
2. Most Improved Player (Daniels, Johnson, or Okongwu)
3. Rookie of the Year (Risacher)
4. Defensive Player of the Year (Daniels)
5. MVP (Young)
