Three Biggest Takeaways From Atlanta Hawks Dominant win Over Minnesota

In one of the more unexpected results of the season, the Atlanta Hawks dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves from start to finish today.

Despite 30 points from Anthony Edwards, Minnesota was completely worked today by the Hawks and now Atlanta's seven game losing streak is history.

Led by an incredible effort from Jalen Johnson, Atlanta had their way on both ends of the floor and it was great to see this team put up arguably their best defensive effort of the season. There is still a lot of work to be done but Atlanta needed this one.

Here are the biggest takeaways from today's game.

1. This is exactly what the Hawks needed

The Hawks had been one of, if not the worst, team in the NBA through the month of December. They were on a seven game winning streak and had lost 11 of their last 13 games. However, there had been good signs in the past two games vs the Knicks and the Thunder and I think they took the good things from both games and were able to put them together in a dominant effort against one of the best teams in the NBA.

Now, it is just one game and there is still plenty of work to be done over the next month, but this is the kind of win that the Hawks could use to springboard themselves into playing better. We are going to find out soon if this was just a one off performance or whether there is something to actually build off of here.

2. Second Quarter run won this game

If you are looking for a place where the Hawks blew this game wide open, look no further than the start of the second quarter.

Atlanta started the quarter on a 21-7 run and Minnesota only hit two of their first ten shots. Aside from Anthony Edwards, it was tough for the Timberwolves to find any offense and they were getting beaten on the boards by the Hawks, which is surprising given the Hawks have not been good in that area at all this season.

The Hawks played really well in this game, but the second quarter was where they really turned things up a notch.

3. Kristaps Porzingis was solid in his return

It is almost like Kristaps Porzingis is important to the Hawks overall success.

Porzingis has not played in a few weeks due to an illness, but he made his return today and he looked very good. After starting the day 0-4 from the field, Porzingis finished with 16 points and 2 rebounds in a little over 17 minutes. He was also solid on defense, helping protect the paint against the size of Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle.

Hopefully, Porzingis is able to continue to be on the court for the Hawks and make this team better over the next few months. If the Hawks can get this version of Porzingis going forward, they can work their way back into the playoff race.

