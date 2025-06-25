Who are the Potential Targets For the Atlanta Hawks and Their Massive Trade Exception?
On the eve of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks made a massive trade. Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Boston agreed to a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis and a 2nd round pick to the Hawks, Georges Niang and a 2nd round pick to the Celtics, and Terance Mann and the 22nd pick in this year's draft to the Nets. It is a big swing for the Hawks, who needed to add to their frontcourt and get more size this offseason.
The Hawks are one of the most interesting teams this offseason due to their optionality and flexibility. They are below the luxury tax line, have a lottery pick (plus other future picks), and the NBA's largest trade exception. Atlanta has a $25.2 million exception that they can use (until July 6th) and it was in the deal that sent Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and draft picks. The Hawks can acquire a player or players whose salary (or salaries) match the amount in the exception and it does not add to their cap or luxury tax liabilities. This is a way for the Hawks to add a useful player or players to their roster while staying financially flexible.
But who could the targets be? Let's take a closer look (listed in no particular order).
Nets Forward Cam Johnson ($21.0 million)
Johnson is probably the best player that the Hawks could add with their trade exception. He is a terrific shooter and another big wing with size to put around Trae Young. It would likely cost multiple first round picks to obtain Johnson (No. 13 and a future 1st), but he is a terrific fit for Atlanta with Trae Young and the Hawks should see how available he really is.
Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac ($15.0 million) and Magic center Goga Bitadze ($8.3 million)
This is an interesting combination that has not been mentioned much, but would make sense for both team. Isaac is an exceptional defender and would help the Hawks continue to trend up on that end of the court, while Bitadze would be a very important third center for Atlanta. With Porzingis likely to miss some time at some point, having a guy like Bitadze to backup Onyeka Okongwu would be a nice luxury to have. The question would be having Isaac and Porzingis on the same time, two players who have struggled with injuries. There is huge upside with addiing these players and Orlando could be looking for more salary relief for the future by shedding both of these contracts.
Bulls Guard Lonzo Ball ($10 million) and Bulls Center Jalen Smith ($9 million)
Both players fit into the trade exception and the Hawks get a backup ball handler and a third option at center. Again, while Porzingis will help the Hawks, finding a reliable third center should still be an option. Ball comes with injury concerns as well, but the Hawks could use another ball handler and he could even play with Trae Young in certain lineups. The cost would not be much and they fill major needs.
Miami Forward Duncan Robinson ($19.8 million)
This is not one of my favorite options, but Robinson would fill a big need off the bench with his ability to shoot the ball. The Heat could be looking to move off of his contract and he is entering the last year of his deal. With Niang gone, there is not a lot of reliable shooting on the team and Robinson would give them a huge lift in that area. He would get plenty of open shots with Trae Young.
Wizards Guard Marcus Smart ($21.5 million)
Smart is entering in the last year of his deal and makes plenty of sense for the Hawks. He would be a solid backup ball handler who adds toughness and defense as well. He has had some injury issues over the past couple of seasons, but is a good veteran player to have and is on an expiring contract, not to mention it would not cost a lot to obtain him. This should get a serious look from Atlanta.
Suns G/F Dillon Brooks ($21.1 million)
Brooks was just traded from Houston to Phoenix, but the Hawks should inquire about his availability. He is a polarizing player, but does add defense, toughness, and can get hot as a shooter. Those are qualities the Hawks could use and he makes sense.
Clippers G Norman Powell ($20.4 million)
Powell is entering the last year of his deal, but is coming off of a career-best season. He was a borderline All-Star last year and was a huge part of the Clippers being one of the best teams in the Western Conference. He is an excellent shooter and scorer and would give the Hawks a big boost off the bench. He is valuable to the Clippers though, but this is a call the Hawks should make.
Kings Guard Malik Monk ($18.7 million)
Monk should be a top target for the Hawks with the trade exception. He is one of the best bench players in the NBA and a dynamite scorer and ball handler. There have been rumors of the Kings looking to move him and he would fill a lot of needs in Atlanta. This would be a home run get for the Hawks depending on the cost.
Mavericks Forward P.J. Washington ($14.1 million)
Washington seems to be the odd man out in the Mavericks loaded frontcourt and there have been rumors of the team looking to move him. While he does not take up the entire exception, Washington would give the Hawks a valuable backup behind Jalen Johnson and someone who can give them lineup versatility. Could the Hawks get Dallas to give up P.J Washington and Naji Marshall to fit into the exception? Seems like a long shot but something the Hawks should explore.
Suns Guard Grayson Allen ($16.8 million)
Allen is one of the best shooters in the NBA and would give the Hawks bench a major boost offensively. The contract is not the most desirable, but it is not a negative value either.
Pelicans G/F Herb Jones ($13.9 million)
Jones is another player who should be at the top of the list for the Hawks. Is he obtainable though? It feels like it would take a lot to convince the Pelicans to move him, but they could be open for business. Jones gives them another elite on-ball defender and three-point shooter on an excellent contract.
Jazz G Collin Sexton ($18.9 million)
Sexton is going to be going into the last year of his contract and is likely going to be highly sought after in the trade market. He would be an excellent backup guard behind Trae Young and give the Hawks some scoring punch. His defense is a concern, but this would be well worth the swing for the Hawks.