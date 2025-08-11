Why Trae Young's Lack Of A Contract Extension Could Catapult The Hawks To The Top Of The East
In case you have not heard, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is up for a contract extension, but he has not signed one just yet.
NBA insider Jake Fischer shared this yesterday on any potential extension for the Hawks point guard:
"League sources tell me there are no plans for Young and the Hawks to engage in extension talks this summer.
This, though, does not necessarily come as a surprise.
Also unlike Dončić and Fox, Young was not traded prior to February's deadline. And the trades headlined by Dončić and Fox were obviously swung by teams eager to secure their new backcourt stars to long-term deals. The landscape is slightly different in Atlanta.
Sources say Young's side has actually been resigned for some time to the prospect of seeing out the final guaranteed year on his current contract rather than securing an extension, like his current contract, worth in excess of $200 million. He'd then have to make a decision about his $49 million player option for 2026-27."
Fischer made it clear to point out that Young is in no way pushing to get out of Atlanta:
"Let's, however, be clear:
No one is suggesting that Young is actively pushing to get out of Atlanta.
The Hawks have surrounded Young with numerous two-way wings and a new pick-and-pop partner thanks to their recent trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis. He's never really played with a scoring forward of Porziņģis' caliber.
The reported disappointment Young is said to be feeling about his contract status appears to stem largely from the fact that the Hawks never really broached an extension at all. Young is confident, sources say, in his ability to lead the Hawks back to the playoffs, which could prove to be a meaningful inflection point for both Atlanta and Young himself to hold extension talks.
Yet if Young indeed has the sort of season that he thinks he and the Hawks are capable of, it's certainly feasible that he could emerge as one of the league's premier free agents in the summer of 2026 should he decline the player option. (Similar potential, mind you, applies to the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Austin Reaves.)"
How Could This Benefit the Hawks?
While Young is the type of player to always play at a high level, this could motivate him to hit another gear. If Young does not sign an extension this summer and he makes an All-NBA team during the 2025-2026 season, Young will be eligible for a five-year, $345 million extension next offseason. If Young does make all NBA and carries the Hawks at least into the second round of the playoffs (maybe more), it will be tough for the franchise to not give him that extension, especially given the fact that Atlanta would not have an adequate way to replace him.
$345 million can motivate just about anyone. I don't think that is the only reason that Young will be wanting to have a big season, though. Young seems to be motivated to prove that he is a winning player in this league and the kind that you can build around to win championships. He has taken on more of a leadership role and seems primed to have the Hawks among the best teams in the conference.
Can Young make All-NBA? He has made third team All-NBA before, but you can argue that this is the most talented team that Young has ever played with.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend.
This front office put more shooting and more defense around Young than he has ever had before. The expectations are that he will be able to lead the Hawks not only to the playoffs, but beyond. This season has a chance to be a narrative-shifting season for one of the NBA's premier point guards.
A motivated Trae Young is the best Trae Young and I expect to see the best version of him, not just because he wants to earn a huge contract extension, but I think Young is motivated more than ever to prove that he is a winning player that can be built around.