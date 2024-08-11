Will Trae Young Be On Team USA For the 2028 Summer Olympics?
The 2024 Summer Olympics are wrapping up today and Team USA took another gold medal after beating France yesterday. Now, all eyes are going to turn to the Summer of 2028 in Los Angeles and what Team USA is going to look like in four years. There is going to be a lot of debate about who is going to be on the team in four years. Will LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White be on the team next time around? If not, who is going to take their place?
While I would argue that Trae Young should have been on Team USA this summer, I there is a chance that he could be on the team in 2028 if he remains one of the NBA's top point guards. If Curry and Holiday (or James for that matter) are not on the team in 2028, Team USA is going to need a point guard to help run the offense and Young is one of the best at generating open shots and getting his teammates easy baskets. There were times during this summer when Team USA's offense would stagnate and not have a rhythm to it and that is where Young could come in. Young does not need to score to be effective and I would argue that only Nikola Jokic is a better passer than Young right now in the NBA. For his career, Young averages 9.5 assists per game and he would be able to make more than enough highlight plays on the world's biggest stage.
Who is Young going to have to compete with to get one of the guard spots on Team USA? Tyrese Haliburton may not have made an impact for Team USA this summer, but he is going to be under consideration for a spot next time around for sure. Ja Morant, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, De'Aaron Fox, and Derrick White are going to be the guys that are going to be under consideration. There could be some younger players emerge, but I would bet that a combination of these players, including Young are going to be the main players under consideration.
I think that having a true point guard and guy that can run the offense and set others up will only make Team USA more dangerous. Young does that as well as anyone in the NBA and would be awesome to watch in the Olympics.