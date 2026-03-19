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March Madness Prospects Atlanta Hawks Fans Should Follow This Weekend

With the NBA Draft around the corner, here are some prospects Hawks fans should pay attention to.
Kahlil McCuller|
Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Detailed viewed of March Madness logo during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Detailed viewed of March Madness logo during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

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Atlanta Hawks

As the NBA Draft gets closer and March Madness is set to begin soon, it's time to start thinking about who is going where, specifically, for Atlanta Hawks fans, who is going to be in Atlanta next season after this year's NBA Draft.

With that being said, the Hawks own two first-round draft picks in this year's draft and could be picking at least one of them in the top five. Let's take a look at some potential draft prospects Hawks fans should be on the lookout for in March Madness.

1. Cam Boozer

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Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the historic season that Boozer is having, it is no shocker to see him high on this list as he recently won the ACC Player and Rookie of the Year. Averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 31 games, this is definitely a can't-miss prospect and a great offensive player. At 6-foot-9, he could play multiple positions, including both center and power forward, which would make for a fun combination with Jalen Johnson and Jonathan Kuminga.

2. Kingston Flemings

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Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) answers questions during a press conference prior to the practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Flemings has been touted as the most explosive guard in the draft, and pair that with his playmaking abilities at 6-foot-4 and his shooting, and he's one of the more exciting players in the tournament. This season, he has averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds for the University of Houston. Adding this to a young Atlanta team on the rise in a post-Trae Young era, this pick could make for an even more high-flying and entertaining team.

3. Isaiah Evans

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Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-foot-6, Evans has shown himself as an active shooter on the wing and has proven to be a nice second option behind Boozer in Duke's offense. He's averaged 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists this season, and has a chance to make a potential leap in the draft if he has a solid tournament. He could fit well with the Hawks in terms of his size, given ability to get his shot off, along with his floor spacing and the team's ball movement.

4. Keaton Wagler

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Mar 8, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

With Wagler's rise to becoming the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, he has a chance to make another statement in March Madness and is likely going to be the next guard to go in the draft after Flemings. This season, he has averaged 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, and has used his 6-foot-6 size to his advantage in playmaking and shooting from beyond the arc. If drafted by Atlanta, Wagler could be a good fit in terms of his playmaking abilities and his ability to space the floor with his three-point shooting, while giving them a chance to move in a long-term direction after Young's departure.

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Kahlil McCuller
KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller started covering Virginia Tech Athletics for Virginia Tech On SI in July 2024 and the Atlanta Hawks For Atlanta Hawks On SI since April 2025. Kahlil is also the co-host of the Burg Bros Sports Podcast and has extensive experience in the sports industry with a high knowledge of both professional and collegiate sports. His work concentrates on comprehensive and insightful analysis, making him a highly reliable source in the sports media industry.

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