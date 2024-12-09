Nikola Jokic Posts Unreal Statline in Nuggets Blowout Win Over Atlanta
The best player in the world had a career game on Saturday night vs the Wizards and he followed it up with another out of this world performance tonight vs Atlanta. The Hawks had nothing for Jokic all game and he ended the game with 48 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 17-29 shooting and 3-6 from three. Jokic set his career high last night vs Washington when he scored 56 points and he did not disappoint tonight. What makes it even more impressive is that the Nuggets won this game so big without their other star, Jamal Murray. When Jokic is playing like this though, Denver does not always need Murray.
It was as ugly of a first half as you could imagine for the Hawks. Even without Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Hawks performed as poorly as you could see a team perform in the first half. The Nuggets looked plenty motivated as well after their loss the Wizards last night and combine that with the Hawks performance (especially on offense) and you have a recipe for disaster.
Denver jumped on Atlanta immediately and led 15-8 at the first timeout with 7:03 left in the first quarter and they increased that to 28-17 by the next timeout with 2:54 left. Atlanta could not buy a bucket and Nikola Jokic was dominating. Denver led 38-23 at the end of the first and the Hawks were shooting 30% and were 0-8 from three, while at the same time allowing Denver to shoot 56% from the floor and 43% from three. The Hawks needed to try and make a run whenever Jokic went to the bench, which is how most teams have success with Denver due to their lack of depth. Atlanta never really made the game close and saw their winning streak ended at the hands of Jokic and the Nuggets.
The Nuggets had lost three of their last four games, but defeated Atlanta 141-11 tonight and Jokic was the main reason why. Atlanta will now turn their focus to their NBA quarterfinals matchup vs the Knicks on Wednesday