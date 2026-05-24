Jalen Johnson's Rise To Stardom Continues With First-Ever All-NBA Selection

Atlanta Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson has been on a steady path of progression in his NBA career, and it took a monster leap tonight. The NBA announced its All-NBA teams, and Johnson was named to the third team. Earlier this season, Johnson was named to his first All-Star team, and now, he has been recognized as one of the 15 best players in the NBA.

All-NBA First Team:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nikola Jokic

Victor Wembanyama

Luka Doncic

Cade Cunningham

All-NBA Second Team:

Jaylen Brown

Kawhi Leonard

Donovan Mitchell

Kevin Durant

Jalen Brunson

All-NBA Third Team

Jalen Johnson

Jamal Murray

Tyrese Maxey

Chet Holmgren

Jalen Duren

This is the first time that a member of the Hawks has been named to an All-NBA team since Trae Young in 2022.

Another Hawk Award

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It has been an offseason of awards for members of the Atlanta Hawks.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker was named the NBA's Most Improved Player, and just days ago, Dyson Daniels was named to the second team all-defense. Last season, Daniels was named to the All-Defense team, won the Most Improved Player Award, and finished as the runner-up for defensive player of the year.

There is a reason to be excited for the Hawks core that they have moving forward and Johnson is the centerpiece of it. Johnson led the team with 22.5 PPG (19th in the NBA), 10.3 RPG (7th in the NBA), and 7.9 APG (5th in the NBA). Johnson was third in the league in double-doubles this season with 49 and second in the NBA in triple doubles with 13, trailing only three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

This was the best season of Johnson's career and he set career high's in points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game, free throw percentage, and games played. After only playing in 36 games the year prior, Johnson doubled that and was able to stay durable throughout this season to help lead the Hawks to their most wins since the 2015-2016 season, the best season for Atlanta in a decade.

Johnson spearheaded the team's last season push into the postseason as well. Atlanta was able to go 20-6 after the All-Star Break and move from 10th in the Eastern Conference to 6th. They have been the only team in the Eastern Conference to beat the Knicks in the playoffs, and they did it twice.

While the ending of the series against New York was painful, it is going to be a good learning experience for both Johnson and the rest of the team. Johnson, Alexander-Walker, Daniels, and Okongwu form an interesting core for this team to continue to build around. Nearly every great player in the league has had to go through a rough playoff series at one point or another and this was that moment for Johnson.

That is going to be the next step for him in his development. The Knicks were able to give him a lot of trouble with the physicality and toughness they played with and Johnson could not do enough to lead the Hawks to an upset.

Johnson has been rising in every season of his NBA career since being selected No. 21 overall and this All-NBA selection is the latest proof that he is on a star path.