Report: Atlanta Hawks Make Decision On Buddy Hield's Contract For Next Season

The Atlanta Hawks had until today to make a decision on Buddy Hield and whether or not they were going to guarantee his $9,658,536 contract for the upcoming season. The decision has been made, and according to multiple reports, the Hawks are going to guarantee Hield's contract for next season.

I'm told the Hawks will keep Buddy Hield on the roster passed his non-guarantee deadline tonight. @MikeAScotto had the news first.



This will guarantee Hield's salary (roughly $9.6 million) for the 2026-27 season.



TBD on if the Hawks plan to keep him or have a trade lined up. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) June 29, 2026

Does this mean that Hield is going to be on the Hawks roster next season? Not necessarily, the Hawks could attempt to use his salary as part of a trade, but Hield could end up on the roster next season.

Hield was brought to Atlanta as part of the trade deadline move that also landed Atlanta Jonathan Kuminga. He was not a part of the rotation at any point after being acquired from Golden State, and the decision not to waive him does come as a bit of a surprise for that reason.

Atlanta's cap situation

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the eighth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Houston guard Kingston Flemings after he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As stated earlier, this is going to help the Hawks' cap situation this offseason as they pursue other moves to help upgrade the roster. So far this offseason, Atlanta has re-signed CJ McCollum to a one-year, $21 million deal and traded a pair of second-round picks for Aaron Wiggins. Over the past week, they also drafted Houston PG Kingston Flemings, Saint Johns forward/center Zuby Ejiofor, and North Carolina center Henri Veesaar.

Here is the Hawks current roster and salary cap situation:

1. Jalen Johnson- $30,000,000

2. Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

3. CJ McCollum- $21,000,000

4. Onyeka Okongwu-$16,100,000

5. Nickeil Alexander-Walker- $14,403,710

6. Corey Kispert- $13,975,000

7. Zaccharie Risacher- $13,826,040

8, Buddy Hield- $9,658,536

9. Aaron Wiggins- $9,028,038

10. Asa Newell- $3,399,480

11. Mouhamed Gueye- $2,406,205

12. Kingston Flemings- TBD

13. Zuby Ejiofor- TBD

14. Henri Veesaar- TBD

That is $158,797,009 for those top 11 players, and we will wait and see what kind of numbers the rookies will hold. Atlanta is still under the cap by just a little bit and far away from the luxury tax and aprons.

Again, the Hawks may not keep Hield, but what is certain is that Hield is going to earn nearly $10 million next season.

With the three rookies, the Hawks will be close to the salary cap number of $165 million or over. Given the decision that Atlanta is going to have to make with Jonathan Kuminga, it is safe to assume that Atlanta is likely going to operate as an over-the-cap team this summer.

There are plenty of decisions that are going to need to be made for the Hawks over the coming day. Tomorrow, the Hawks have to make a decision on whether or not to pick up Kuminga's $24.3 million team option. Just days ago, the Hawks picked up the $2.4 million team option for Mouhamed Gueye.