3 Things Atlanta Hawks Fans Must Know Today: Injuries, Quotes and Notes

It's a good thing that the NBA Playoffs are a best of seven series. The Hawks played far from perfect in game one and lost to the New York Knicks, but they have an opportunity to even things up tomorrow and get right back in the thick of it tomorrow night.

Injuries

While the official injury report for tomorrow night's game has not been released yet, there should not be anything new on it for either team. Jock Landale will still be sidelined for Atlanta, but barring anything surprising, it should be the status quo for the Hawks and Knicks tomorrow night.

Quotes

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder talked about the effectiveness of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson after the game last night, as well as talking about Onyeka Okongwu:

"Yeah, I mean, it's – KAT, he's a handful, you know, and so is Brunson. Just like you guys mentioned, he got it going early and then I think we did a better job. And some of that is not so much what we're doing, it's just, you know, there's odds that over the course of the game that, you know, if you keep working and keep defending that you impact. But with respect with Onyeka. You know, him being ready and aggressive shooting the three is important for us and really our whole team. We need to keep taking open shots because the way they are defensively, they shift so well. You know, if you pass something up. But I think we can do a better job of moving the ball. And you're not going to get, when I say that, when you do get in the paint, even when you kick it out, that may not be the shot you get. And again, you know, this is the first game. And we'll look at it. see the things that we can do better. And I know our players understand that as well."

CJ McCollum talked about his technical foul call involving Jalen Brunson:



"I shot a jumper and Jalen thought we were at a broadway show. He acted it out until they reviewed it. It's a normal jump shot nothing there. Unnecessary and I look forward to getting my $2,500 back"

CJ on this moment:



"I shot a jumper and Jalen thought we were at a broadway show. He acted it out until they reviewed it. It's a normal jump shot nothing there. Unnecessary and I look forward to getting my $2,500 back" 👀 https://t.co/vIcSVGa4ZM pic.twitter.com/2GrfHxZOUp — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 19, 2026

Notes from last night

In Game 1 against the Knicks, Dyson Daniels recorded a near rebound/assist double-double, finishing with a game-high 11 assists, to go along with nine rebounds, three steals, and four points in 36 minutes. Daniels became just the fourth Hawk since at least the 1982-83 postseason to tally 10+ assists and 3+ steals in a playoff game and just the second Hawk to do so while securing at least nine rebounds.

CJ McCollum netted a team-best 26 points on 10-20 shooting from the field against New York in Game 1, in addition to four rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes of play, marking his 19th career playoff game with 25+ points. In 68 career playoff games (58 starts), the Leigh product is averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists.