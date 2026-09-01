After Strong FIBA Performance, Lu Dort Opens Up About Being Traded To The Hawks: 'It's Amazing'

The qualifiers for the 2027 FIBA World Cup are ongoing, one month ahead of the start of training camp in the NBA, and a pair of important Atlanta Hawks players were in action last night for Canada.

Canada was in a matchup with Argentina and came out on top 97-92, and it was because of two great performances from Lu Dort and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Dort finished with 25 points while Alexander-Walker had 26, something that Hawks fans will love to see.

Dort was one of the big offseason acquisitions for the Hawks and after the game last night, he talked about going from Oklahoma City to Atlanta and getting to play with Alexander-Walker:

"It's amazing. Obviously, Nickeil is one of my closest friends. Played on the same team with Nickeil in high school and against him our whole life, obviously. When I got the call and I knew I was heading there, I hit him right away. I was really happy. He's helped me out throughout this whole transition and with their style of play. I'm glad that I got a guy like him on my team now."

Dort also had a lot of praise for the fanbase and the city:

"Everything. I know they got a great fanbase. A great city. I'm excited to connect with the community, obviously. I know there's a lot of my roots and a big Haitian community out there. Everything in general. The whole city is a big vibe and I can't wait to go out there."

Dort's potential impact

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) shoots in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dort is regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, and he is going to join not only Alexander-Walker but Dyson Daniels as well. Atlanta might not be as good defensively as teams such as Oklahoma City and San Antonio due to not having enough rim protection, but they are going to be in the next tier of teams on that end of the court.

The big question for Dort is if he can stay on the court offensively. He did not have a good playoff series against the Spurs, but he has shot the ball well from three before and that is going to be key for this upcoming season.

The other aspect of Dort coming to the Hawks is that Atlanta needed some physicality and toughness on this team. The playoff loss to the Knicks showed how far Atlanta still had to go in that aspect of building the team, and the additions of Dort and fellow Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins are going to help bring that attitude from the best organization in the NBA.

Alexander-Walker was one of the best stories in the NBA last season, having a career-best season in every aspect, especially on offense, en route to winning the NBA's Most Improved Player Award. He had a rough playoff series against the Knicks, but he could be in store for another big season as one of the most important players on the team.

These performances are encouraging to see if you are a Hawks fan, even if the competition is not at the highest level. The Hawks are going to be counting on both players this season.