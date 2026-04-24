Hawks Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker Wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award

The NBA announced tonight that Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has won the league's Most Improved Player Award.

Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has won the 2025-26 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award. — jackson caudell (@jacksoncaudell) April 24, 2026

Why he deserved it

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) dunks the ball during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Alexander-Walker being this season’s Most Improved Player, the Hawks become the first team since the award’s inception to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons. Alexander-Walker is the third Hawk to win Most Improved, joining teammate Dyson Daniels (2024-25) and Alan Henderson (1997-98).

He is also just the third player in league history to win the award in his seventh season (or later): Alexander-Walker (7th, 2025-26), Julius Randle (7th, 2020-21), Hedo Turkoglu (8th, 2007-08).

“Nickeil's dedication, continual work on his craft, and the ensuing results this season make him incredibly deserving of this award,” said Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder. “He has a tireless work ethic and a focus on improving in every aspect of his game. His game continues to evolve, and his commitment and unselfish attitude as a teammate have also positively impacted the success of the team.”

“We are thrilled for Nickeil to see his work acknowledged as the 2026 Most Improved Player. He brings a high level of care and professionalism to everything he does associated with the game of basketball, whether that be how he watches film, practices daily or interacts with media,” said Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh. “Nickeil truly embodies what it means to be the best version of yourself and we are excited for his future growth in our program.”

Alexander-Walker averaged career highs in points per game (20.8), rebounds per game (3.4), assists per game (3.7) and steals per game (1.31), while tallying career highs in field goal percentage (.459%), three-point field goal percentage (.399%) and free throw percentage (.902%) this past season. He appeared in 78 games, making 71 starts, with the Hawks owning a 42-29 record in games in which he started.

He increased his scoring by 11.4 points from the 2024-25 season (9.4 ppg) to the 2025-26 campaign (20.8 ppg). Per Elias Sports, his +11.4 points per game increase is the third-highest amongst all qualified players from one season to the next over the past 25 years, trailing only teammate CJ McCollum (+13.99, 2014-15 to 2015-16) and Zach Randolph (+11.63, 2002-03 to 2003-04).

He netted 10-or-more points in a career-best 76 games during the 2025-26 season, the most in a single season in his career, the most by an Eastern Conference player this past season and third-most amongst all players in the league, trailing only Kevin Durant (78) and Julius Randle (77). Alexander-Walker scored 20+ points in a career-best 46 games, 30+ points in a career-best 10 games and poured in a career-high 41 points on 12-21 shooting from the field, 9-14 from deep and 8-9 from the charity stripe in a win over the Orlando Magic on March 16.

Alexander-Walker's 902 FT% ranked fourth in the NBA this past season and fifth in a single season in franchise history. He attempted a career-best 8.1 three-pointers per game, owning the highest three-point field goal percentage amongst all players who attempted at least 8.0 triples per game.

In the month of March, Alexander-Walker averaged 22.7 points on .528 FG%, .468 3FG% and .942 FT%, becoming the first player in the NBA since Kawhi Leonard (January 2024) to finish a month averaging over 20.0 points on .500/.400/.900 shooting splits (min. 15 GP) and the first Hawk in franchise history to do so (min. 10 GP).

The seventh-year guard ranked third in the NBA in offensive fouls drawn (64) and forced 166 turnovers (steals + offensive fouls drawn), the third-most in the league.

The Hawks currently lead their first round series against the New York Knicks 2-1 and game four is set for tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. ET.