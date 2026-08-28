Ranking Every Current Atlanta Hawks Contract From Best to Worst

The Atlanta Hawks might not have the most talented roster in the NBA (it is very good), but they have one of the best financial situations in the league right now.

Atlanta has been opportunistic in making moves over the course of the last couple of offseasons and it has resulted in their current roster. Acquiring Dyson Daniels from the Pelicans, Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Minnesota, and players like Jalen Johnson and Oneyka Okongwu developing into the players they are makes Atlanta an attractive destination for the next star player who becomes available.

But each team has a contract or two they wish they didn't. Here is how I view Atlanta's roster in terms of who has the best contract and who has the worst.

1. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) reacts after a basket during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a close call, but I think Alexander-Walker is one of the best contracts in the league and he just edges out the others for the top spot on this list.

Alexander-Walker is only going to make $14.4 million this season, but he is coming off a year in which he won the Most Improved Player Award, became a very nice scorer on the offensive end (especially as a shooter), and remains a very skilled perimeter defender. This is a bargain price for him, and he is likely going to remain a starter for Atlanta this season.

2. Jalen Johnson

Johnson is the best player, but with NAW as a borderline All-Star making only half as much, he gets the top spot.

But Johnson is underpaid at $30 million per seasons and is coming off his first All-Star Game appearance as well as being named third team All-NBA. He has continued to ascend and looks like one of the games best young players. What will he do for an encore in 2026-2027?

3. Onyeka Okongwu

Onyeka Okongwu is the 22nd-highest paid center in the NBA and the fact he is making $16.1 million this season makes him one of the league's best bargains.

Okongwu had the best season of his career in 2025-2026, especially when it came to expanding this range as a shooter. He is extension eligible come October and it will be interesting to see how both sides approach those negotiations.

4. Aaron Wiggins

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawks acquired Wiggins this offseason in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder and one of the appealing parts of acquiring Wiggins was his contract.

Wiggins is underpaid this season at $9 million, but his contract decreases for 2027-2028 and then he has an $8.1 million team option for 2028-2029. Is he an All-Star? Probably not, but having a player with a two-way skillset on a contract like this is very nice for any team.

5. Kingston Flemings

It is risky to put a rookie who has not played before in the top five, but if Flemings is anything close to his talent level this season, he will already be underpaid.

He has a chance to become this team's backup point guard this season and if all goes well, possibly enter the starting lineup in 2027-2028. Flemings showed his talent during Summer League and will be a key player for Atlanta this season.

6. Dyson Daniels

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are some out there who will try and tell you that Dyson Dnaiels is overpaid at $25 million per season, but I am here to tell you to not listen to anyone that says that.

Yes, Daniels is not a prolific shooter, but he is one of the games best perimeter defenders, a high-level rebounder, and underrated playmaker who has only been a starter for two seasons. I think there is more to unlock with his game.

7. CJ McCollum

McCollum was a really good player for the Hawks after being acquired from the Wizards in the Trae Young deal, and the Hawks got him on a one-year, $21 million deal this offseason. Like the Jock Landale deal (which I will get to later), this might be a little of an overpay, but it is a one-year deal, and he was an important part of the team last season and should remain a starter.

8. Luguentz Dort

Dort is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and pairing him with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should make for one of the best trios in the league.

Dort is not a perfect player though and if he can't improve his offensive numbers next season, especially his three-point shooting, he might not make as much on his next contract.

9. Mouhamed Gueye

Gueye only makes $2.4 million this season, and his contract is non-guaranteed as well. He has shown elite defensive skills and has really developed into a nice player over the past three seasons. He is not a guarantee to make the roster because of his non-guaranteed contract, plus his offseason foot injury, but Gueye has been a nice success story for the Hawks.

10. Ryan Nembhard

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) shoots as Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham (7) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nembhard was a pleasant surprise as an undrafted free agent for Dallas last season and only makes $2.1 million in 2026-2027. His size limits him certainly, but he outperformed this contract last season and could have a role long-term as a backup guard.

11. Asa Newell

It is really hard to rank Newell because he only has played one season and still has a lot to prove at the NBA level. I don't think this is a great contract, but its certainly not a bad one at just $3.3 million.

12. Henri Veesaar

Veesaar has not played in an NBA game yet and is likely in for a developmental season, but he is not even making $2 million this season. For a player who was considered a first-round talent, that is excellent value.

13. Zuby Ejiofor

In no way do I think Ejiofor is a bad contract, but he makes more than Newell, Nembhard, and Veesaar, who could all be better than him this season. Ejiofor was strong in summer league and could have a path to playing time this season, as well as lean into the tough, physical mindset the Hawks were building this offseason.

14. Jock Landale

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Landale was very good for the Hawks after being acquired at the trade deadline, but it was a little surprising to see him being paid $14 million this season.

Landale has not been a true backup center in his career and he is far from a perfect player. It is just a one-year deal though and even if Landale does not live up to it, there is an easy way out for the Hawks.

15. Devin Carter

I think the two contracts below Carter are the only two I would consider "bad contracts," and I don't think Carter qualifies as one.

But he has not shown a consistent ability to be a rotation player at the NBA level, especially on offense. He has defensive ability, but if he can't expand his game, even just $5.1 million might be an overpay.

16. Buddy Hield

Onsi Saleh has done a lot of good things for the Hawks since taking over as the lead executive, but it was certainly a curious decision to guarantee Hield's contract at $9.6 million this season. Hield was not a part of the Hawks' regular rotation after being acquired from Golden State and does not have a path to regular playing time this season either. He is another candidate to be moved before the season.

17. Corey Kispert

Kispert is pretty easily the worst contract on the Hawks roster, though I don't think he is among the worst in the league. He has over $26 million guaranteed over the next two seasons and is a limited player when on the court, especially on the defensive end. Atlanta would love to move him ahead of the season, but that might prove difficult.