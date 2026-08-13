Atlanta Could Be One Year Away From Elevating Themselves Into Contender Status

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the best stories in the NBA this past season, turning things around after the trade deadline and All-Star Break to avoid the play-in tournament for the first time since 2021, and then they were the only team to beat the Knicks multiple times in a playoff series.

Looking ahead to this season, I think the Hawks are primed to be right in the thick of the playoff race yet again. They retained the most important pieces from last year's team that were free agents, CJ McCollum and Jock Landale, drafted three talented rookies (Kingston Flemings, Henri Veesaar, and Zuby Ejiofor), and made trades for solid rotational pieces such as Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and others.

This should be a deeper Hawks team and one that can compete for a spot in the top six of the Eastern Conference, but in a loaded Eastern Conference that has contenders like the Knicks, 76ers, Raptors (assuming the Kawhi Leonard trade goes through), Cavaliers, Heat, and Celtics are all hoping to compete for a spot in the NBA Finals. While it is not impossible for Atlanta to be among that group next season, bigger things for the Hawks might be coming down the line and it might be as soon as the trade deadline or next summer.

Rising to contenders?

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder on the sideline against the New York Knicks in the first quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is foolish to predict exactly what NBA teams could look like one year out, but the Hawks have the ability to either make a big in-season trade to land a star player or they could have a massive amount of cap space to attract a free agent or make a big trade for a player into their cap space.

Here are the guaranteed contracts on the books for Atlanta next season:

Jalen Johnson- $30,000,000

Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

Onyeka Okongwu-$16,880,000

Nickeil Alexander-Walker-$15,161,800

Corey Kispert- $13,025,000

Aaron Wiggins- $8,168,226

Kingston Flemings- $7,716,120

Zuby Ejiofor- $3,626,160

Henri Veesaar-$2,294,370

That is $121,871,676 for nine players.

There are a couple of other things to keep an eye on when it comes to the Hawks finances. There are two club options they have to decide on by Oct. 31, Devin Carter ($7,370,897) and Asa Newell ($3,560,880). Newell's is almost certainly going to be picked up, while Carter's seems likely to be declined. If that happens, the Hawks will be at $125,432,556 for 10 players.

There is also the matter of Buddy Hield's contract for the 2027-2028 season. Hield's contract is only guaranteed for $3,136,364 if he is waived by the first day after the 2027 NBA Draft. Assuming the Hawks don't do what they did this offseason and guarantee the deal, that would save them close to $7 million and they would be at $128,568,920 for next season for 10 players.

The projected salary cap for next season is $174 million, giving the Hawks close to $50 million in cap space to either pursue a star free agent or make a big trade for a player.

Here are the list of players who could become unrestricted free agents next offseason:

Stephen Curry

Anthony Davis (Player Option)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Player Option)

Jimmy Butler

Nikola Jokic (Player Option)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Player Option)

Paul George (Player Option)

Kawhi Leonard

Kevin Durant (Player Option)

Zach LaVine

Brandon Ingram (Player Option)

Kyrie Irving (Player Option)

Rudy Gobert (Player Option)

Tyler Herro

Cason Wallace (Restricted Free Agent)

Will any of these players actually hit free agency with the intent on exploring the market? That is a big question mark and some of these players are extension eligible heading into the season. Ideally, Atlanta may hope to land one of these players in free agency instead of pulling off a big trade, as it would save them assets and they could keep some of their key players on cheap deals.

There are too many unknown variables in this situation to know for sure what could happen. Will any star players hit free agency or be on the trade market? If no, what will the Hawks do with all of their space? Until we know that, it is hard to say what could happen.

What we do know is that Onsi Saleh and the Hawks front office has put them in a great position to be able to either get a player in season with the amount of expiring contracts they have or wait till the offseason.