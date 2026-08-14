After the NBA's schedule release on Thursday, we officially have the dates and times set for this upcoming season. However, Atlanta has some highly intriguing matchups coming on the calendar for this upcoming season, and you won't want to miss any of these games.

Some games clearly mean more than others, and we will be going over some of the three best games to keep an eye out for this season. Atlanta will be looking to build off the momentum they've built over the last season, and as time

1. Trae Young Returns

Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans following the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Without question, this game will be on Hawks fans' calendars, as it is particularly emotionally charged. After spending seven and a half years in Atlanta, Young has found himself with a new team in the Washington Wizards, but if you had told NBA fans that would happen five years prior, they would look at you like you were crazy.

Five years ago, Young had just taken the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history and was regarded as one of the future faces of the league. However, after years of underachieving, Young is now in a new city, looking to recapture the same magic he did in Atlanta in 2021 after the Hawks decided not to pay him and traded him last season.

This game will definitely have its must-see moments and should be interesting to see how it plays out when Young returns to Atlanta.

2. LeBron MLK Day matchup

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Western Conference forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during warmups before the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For the first time, the Hawks are scheduled to take on James and the Philadelphia 76ers on Martin Luther King Day. With the 76ers making the moves they made in the offseason, they now find themselves not only as one of the favorites but also being debated by many as a potential super team.

Whether you have them as a super team or not, it doesn't negate the fact that this is a James-led team, and with that comes major attention. This game will likely see a sellout crowd, similar to basically every Philly game this season, and Atlanta usually puts on a strong showing during MLK Day, so this should be a fun one to watch.

3. Playoff rivalry rematch with New York

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) scuffles with Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) as forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) attempt to hold them back in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lastly, this matchup is one of the more personal and heated rivalries in the past five years, and many thought it would die out with Young's departure. However, after Young left, the Hawks and Knicks would still have a chippy playoff series, and the Hawks would be the only team to beat New York twice in the 2026 playoffs.

After an embarrassing 51-point loss at home in game six, the Hawks will surely be looking to capture some statement wins in this matchup. One of the exciting things about this matchup is how chippy things got between the players on both teams, leading to ejections in the closeout game.

This has the potential to be another classic game, and it should be fun to see who steps up for Atlanta to put the NBA world on notice this season.

4. Tough end to the season

The Eastern Conference is going to be a tougher league this season and it won't be easy to earn a playoff spot. The final stretch of the season is going to be one of the toughest for Atlanta and could be the difference in them making or missing the playoffs.

After a lengthy West Coast road trip, Atlanta's final five games are against Toronto, Philly, New York, Boston, and Cleveland, with three of those games being on the road. All five teams are expected to be at or near the top of the standings and the Hawks may need these games.