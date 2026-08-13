The Ten Most Interesting Games On The Atlanta Hawks' 2026-27 Schedule

The NBA schedule is finally here - and a new season of Hawks basketball is almost upon us.

While it's a virtual guarantee that there will be some ugly watches on the schedule, Atlanta's in a pretty nice position. They've got enough talent to compete with almost anyone on a night-to-night basis and there's young pieces that are going to develop as the season goes on.

They also have the benefit (or misfortune, depending on perspective) of playing in one of the deepest Eastern Conferences in a long time. Things can always change once the games start happening, but there are currently only three teams (Bucks, Nets, Bulls) that seem completely out of making a push for the play-in or higher.

In the Western Conference, the Hawks will obviously be measuring themselves against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. However, they fared decently well against the rest of the conference. Atlanta went 19-11 against the West last year and it'll be interesting to see if they can repeat or improve upon that during the season.

Out of the 82 games this season, there are ten matchups with both East and West opponents that appear to be particularly fascinating this season and should carry real repurcussions for the Hawks depending on their results.

#1 - MLK Day Game (January 18, 2027)

Mar 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If health is kind to both teams, this could be a huge game in the Eastern Conference race. MLK day games in Atlanta are always a big deal and with LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid (hopefully) in town, this might be the biggest MLK day game in the history of the franchise.

There are few times when the eyes of the league will be on a Hawks game, but this will be one of them.

#2 - Trae Day (11/6, 2026)

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The return of one of the greatest players in franchise history. While the Wizards did return to Atlanta after trading for Trae Young, he did not play against his former team.

That is going to change this year. Young is going to want to put up a show against the Hawks, but Atlanta is going to have a defensive trio of Dyson Daniels, Lu Dort, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker waiting for him.

Young is arguably the second greatest Hawk of all-time behind Dominique Wilkins and his return will be highly anticipated in Atlanta.

#3 - Marquee MSG Matchup (11/29, 2026)

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time the Hawks and the Knicks were playing each other, it was in Atlanta and New York was giving Atlanta an historic beatdown in game six of the first round.

Have the Hawks closed the gap this offseason against the defending champs? We might not know until the playoffs, but this matchup in the Garden is going to draw lots of eyeballs.

#4 - Celtics in the Cup (November 27, 2026)

Mar 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) dribbles past Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you look at East Group C in the NBA Cup (Hawks, Bulls, Wizards, Hornets, and Celtics), the winner might be decided by this game.

Besides the NBA cup implications, this will be a showdown between two Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls and it will be tough for the Hawks to get a win on the road against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

#5 - Thunder Takedown? (12/20, 2026)

Dec 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma City only visits Atlanta once during the regular season, but matchups against teams of this caliber are a nice barometer for the Hawks to see where they are at.

This is also going to be a matchup between Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins against their former team, where I am sure they would love to show out against their old teammates.

#6 - Scuffle In The 6 (2/26, 2027)

Jan 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raptors trade for Kawhi Leonard does not fall through, Toronto should be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors gave the Hawks a lot of problems last season, but Atlanta never got to face Toronto after they remade their team at the trade deadline.

These two teams should be competing for playoff positioning and each game between them is going to be crucial.

#7 - Greek Freak Finale (2/8, 2027)

Jan 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) looks for a play against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though they are divisional opponents, the Heat and the Hawks will wrap up their season-series in early February on national TV. This will be the final time that the Hawks will face Giannis Antetokounmpo and Miami and it could be crucial if these two teams are close in the standings.

#8 - Pushing The Pace(rs) (11/2, 2026)

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year was one to forget for the Pacers, but they are going to have Tyrese Haliburton back and Ivica Zubac. They should be back among the Eastern Conference elite and this early season matchup should be telling for both teams.

#9 - JJ vs Joker (2/7, 2027)

Jan 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the best player in the world vs a player who is starting to show his full potential. Nikola Jokic has won three MVP's in his career and Jalen Johnson is coming off his first All-NBA appearance. Can Johnson scale up and go step for step with the Joker when he visits Atlanta in February?

#10 - The Magic Method (10/21, 2026)

There is no love lost between these two teams and these matchups are very physical. After Orlando injured Hawks center Jock Landale late in the season, causing him to miss the rest of the year, things got taken to another level. These two teams are going to be battling for playoff positioning and every game counts between the two divisional rivals.