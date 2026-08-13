The Ten Most Interesting Games On The Atlanta Hawks' 2026-27 Schedule
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The NBA schedule is finally here - and a new season of Hawks basketball is almost upon us.
While it's a virtual guarantee that there will be some ugly watches on the schedule, Atlanta's in a pretty nice position. They've got enough talent to compete with almost anyone on a night-to-night basis and there's young pieces that are going to develop as the season goes on.
They also have the benefit (or misfortune, depending on perspective) of playing in one of the deepest Eastern Conferences in a long time. Things can always change once the games start happening, but there are currently only three teams (Bucks, Nets, Bulls) that seem completely out of making a push for the play-in or higher.
In the Western Conference, the Hawks will obviously be measuring themselves against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. However, they fared decently well against the rest of the conference. Atlanta went 19-11 against the West last year and it'll be interesting to see if they can repeat or improve upon that during the season.
Out of the 82 games this season, there are ten matchups with both East and West opponents that appear to be particularly fascinating this season and should carry real repurcussions for the Hawks depending on their results.
#1 - MLK Day Game (January 18, 2027)
If health is kind to both teams, this could be a huge game in the Eastern Conference race. MLK day games in Atlanta are always a big deal and with LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid (hopefully) in town, this might be the biggest MLK day game in the history of the franchise.
There are few times when the eyes of the league will be on a Hawks game, but this will be one of them.
#2 - Trae Day (11/6, 2026)
The return of one of the greatest players in franchise history. While the Wizards did return to Atlanta after trading for Trae Young, he did not play against his former team.
That is going to change this year. Young is going to want to put up a show against the Hawks, but Atlanta is going to have a defensive trio of Dyson Daniels, Lu Dort, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker waiting for him.
Young is arguably the second greatest Hawk of all-time behind Dominique Wilkins and his return will be highly anticipated in Atlanta.
#3 - Marquee MSG Matchup (11/29, 2026)
The last time the Hawks and the Knicks were playing each other, it was in Atlanta and New York was giving Atlanta an historic beatdown in game six of the first round.
Have the Hawks closed the gap this offseason against the defending champs? We might not know until the playoffs, but this matchup in the Garden is going to draw lots of eyeballs.
#4 - Celtics in the Cup (November 27, 2026)
When you look at East Group C in the NBA Cup (Hawks, Bulls, Wizards, Hornets, and Celtics), the winner might be decided by this game.
Besides the NBA cup implications, this will be a showdown between two Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls and it will be tough for the Hawks to get a win on the road against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.
#5 - Thunder Takedown? (12/20, 2026)
Oklahoma City only visits Atlanta once during the regular season, but matchups against teams of this caliber are a nice barometer for the Hawks to see where they are at.
This is also going to be a matchup between Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins against their former team, where I am sure they would love to show out against their old teammates.
#6 - Scuffle In The 6 (2/26, 2027)
If the Raptors trade for Kawhi Leonard does not fall through, Toronto should be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors gave the Hawks a lot of problems last season, but Atlanta never got to face Toronto after they remade their team at the trade deadline.
These two teams should be competing for playoff positioning and each game between them is going to be crucial.
#7 - Greek Freak Finale (2/8, 2027)
Even though they are divisional opponents, the Heat and the Hawks will wrap up their season-series in early February on national TV. This will be the final time that the Hawks will face Giannis Antetokounmpo and Miami and it could be crucial if these two teams are close in the standings.
#8 - Pushing The Pace(rs) (11/2, 2026)
Last year was one to forget for the Pacers, but they are going to have Tyrese Haliburton back and Ivica Zubac. They should be back among the Eastern Conference elite and this early season matchup should be telling for both teams.
#9 - JJ vs Joker (2/7, 2027)
Perhaps the best player in the world vs a player who is starting to show his full potential. Nikola Jokic has won three MVP's in his career and Jalen Johnson is coming off his first All-NBA appearance. Can Johnson scale up and go step for step with the Joker when he visits Atlanta in February?
#10 - The Magic Method (10/21, 2026)
There is no love lost between these two teams and these matchups are very physical. After Orlando injured Hawks center Jock Landale late in the season, causing him to miss the rest of the year, things got taken to another level. These two teams are going to be battling for playoff positioning and every game counts between the two divisional rivals.
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Rohan Raman has been covering the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since June 2024. He has been a contributor to Georgia Tech Athletics for On SI since May 2022 and enjoys providing thoughtful analysis of football, basketball and baseball at the collegiate and professional level.