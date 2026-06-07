Atlanta Hawks 2026 NBA Draft Profile - Illinois Guard Keaton Wagler

This season, the Atlanta Hawks had one of the more back-and-forth starts until the second half, when they found themselves making a blockbuster trade and going on a run. However, despite having a nice run in the second half of the season, the Hawks' problems began to catch up with them come playoff time, which led to Atlanta being eliminated in the first round.

After a trade that saw Trae Young go to the Washington Wizards during the trade deadline, the Hawks received CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. When the playoffs came, McCollum was Atlanta's go-to option, but at 34 years old, he was only able to carry the Hawks for the first three games.

The Hawks will now have a chance at officially finding the answer for the future at the point guard position in this year's draft. One of the more talked-about point guards of this draft is Keaton Wagler, who has the tools to be the franchise guard for Atlanta.

Let's take a look at some of Wagler's strengths, weaknesses, and his overall fit in Atlanta:

Strengths

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As a talent, Wagler is someone who can do everything on the court, as he is an elite combo guard known for his high offensive ceiling. What jumps off the page instantly about Wagler offensively is his elite shooting range, sly playmaking, and high basketball IQ, which makes him a tough guard for any opposing team.

What makes Wagler such a great shooter is his quick-release shot off the ball or getting to his spots with pull-up jumpers from three-point range. At 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-6 wingspan, Wagler is able to make defenses pay by being able to be on and off the ball and see over most smaller players on the court.

His IQ and playmaking are what make him most scary, as they allow Wagler to take control of the game through spacing and tempo, off his hesitation moves and footwork, to make defenders struggle. Playmaking-wise, Wagler makes his teammates better through his ability to play off the pick-and-roll, timely delivered passes, and point out weak-side help.

Wagler's expertise in protecting the basketball makes it easier to play as both the secondary and main option, with his 1.8 turnovers per game.

Weaknesses

For the many positives in Wagler's game, there are still some areas for growth. One of the main points of struggle is his non-existent athleticism, as he recorded zero dunks on the season and was looked at as "ground-bound".

Along with a lack of athleticism, another problem for Wagler is that, due to his smaller frame, he is a liability when it comes to finishing around the basket, as he struggles with contact. Wagler also runs into problems when elite-sized shot blockers or defenders get in his way inside the paint.

Wagler's size issues leak into his defensive play, as he tends to struggle with getting through screens and guarding more physical scoring wings. This means that he will likely need the right defensive pieces around him to make up for his defensive shortcomings until he is able to potentially grow into his full NBA body.

Season Averages: 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists. Shooting Splits: 44.5% field goal, 39.7% three-point, 79.6% free-throw.

Overall Fit

Adding a player of Wagler's caliber to this Hawks team makes them certainly more dangerous than they have ever been previously. Adding another tall playmaker who can create his own shots and create shots for his teammates while taking care of the basketball is something that makes the Hawks even more of a threat offensively, along with his efficiency.

At 6-foot-5, Wagler can still be serviceable on defense in moments while still being hidden at times with Atlanta's active defense. Similar to Young, Wagler will be able to control the tempo and be an extreme threat in transition, and he gives the Hawks another piece to build with going into the future.

The person who benefits the most from this acquisition is Jalen Johnson, who will be able to get easier baskets as a result and have another potential scoring option. Wagner's NBA comparisons have been to the likes of Tyrese Haliburton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Austin Reaves, who have each been star-level contributors to championship and contending teams.

If the Hawks can land Wagler while adding more talent to the team this summer, there is a chance that they could leap forward like they were anticipating. Personally, this is one of the picks in the draft that I think Atlanta should take a major look at taking based on Wagler's potential to grow into something special.