Atlanta Hawks Big Board: Top Draft Options at No. 8

While the Atlanta Hawks overachieved given how things went to start the season, the good news is they can continue building on that success with the NBA Draft next month. Yesterday, the Hawks earned the No.8 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, and they have a decent amount of options that can take them to the next level as an up-and-coming team.

1. Houston Guard Kingston Flemings

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With the departure of Trae Young, the Hawks have needed a franchise point guard over the past few months, and if they could acquire Flemings, they might have found their answer. At 6-foot-4, and efficient on both ends of the court, Flemings could be the missing piece to the Hawks puzzle.

This season at Houston, Flemings finished averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on shooting splits of 47/38/84%. If the Hawks add Flemings, who is 19 years old, this would be a great addition to a clear rebuilding situation that could be something special in the near future.

2. Michigan Forward Yaxel Lendeborg

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates the teamâ€™s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Standing at 6-foot-9 and a physical specimen, Lendeborg has the potential to be a major addition to this Hawks roster. After a somewhat clear failed number one pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Hawks need a replacement at the small forward spot, and with Lendeborg, he could be a consistent two-way player for them.

This season, Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks en route to a National Championship with Michigan. Lendeborg is known for his defensive presence, based on his ability to guard multiple positions and his high-level athleticism, which helps him rebound.

In his previous two seasons, Lendeborg averaged a double-double, grabbing double-digit rebounds while scoring 13 and 17 points. With the Hawks making more of an emphasis on being a two-way, athletic, and taller team, this pick would be one of the best adds available for a team with lots of promise.

3. Arkansas PG Darius Acuff

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

With Acuff's scoring prowess and playmaking ability, he adds another scoring and playmaking option to the Hawks' offense, which is clearly in need of another consistent ball-handler. However, with Acuff standing at 6-foot-3, he can be seen as a liability on the defensive end, which is something the Hawks just moved on from with their former franchise point guard a few months ago.

For the season, Acuff has averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 48/44/80%. With the need for a franchise point guard, the Hawks may need to take a chance on Acuff, given his high-level offensive talent and his size, which allows him to be a somewhat decent defender.

4. Illinois Guard Keaton Wagler

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wagler is a good combo guard at 6-foot-6 and plays well on both ends of the court, which could help the Hawks tremendously. Wagler's ability to space the floor, playmaker, and be a willing defender would be a major addition to Atlanta's future in the backcourt at 19 years of age.

This season, Wagler averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 44/39/79% shooting splits while winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year. With Wagler on the roster, he brings an off-ball dominance, which could open up the floor for Jalen Johnson in terms of rim pressure and playmaking, as well as his ability to play in the pick-and-roll.

Another thing to look for is Wagler's ability to cover up some of the offensive inconsistency from certain players in Atlanta, as well as Quin Snyder's ability to trust younger players. This could help Atlanta and Wagler with overall team and personal development in the future.