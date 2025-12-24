Latest 2026 Mock Draft Sees Hawks Solve Frontcourt Issues With North Carolina Basketball Star

On the court, the Atlanta Hawks are struggling mightily. They have lost their last four games and eight of their last ten, with their overall record falling to 15-16 after another loss to the Chicago Bulls last night. Injuries are certainly playing a role in the Hawks' poor record, but this team is not playing well either, especially on defense.

While the Hawks are working to get better on the court, they are also preparing to see where one of their most valuable assets lands in the 2026 NBA Draft.

As most know, the Hawks own the most favorable selection between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently sit at No. 4 and No. 11 in the lottery odds. The Hawks have a strong chance of having the pick land in the top four and adding a premier player to their roster, as this is expected to be a loaded NBA Draft.

Not only that, but the Hawks will likely land another pick in the first round, courtesy of some complicated pick swaps with the Cavaliers.

In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, Atlanta lands North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson with the No. 4 pick and UConn guard Braylon Mullins with the No. 16 pick:

4. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Caleb Wilson (North Carolina)



Position: PF | Size: 6'10", 215 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: Jermaine O'Neal

"Most of Caleb Wilson's tape from game to game appears the same. He's consistently earning himself easy baskets and offensive boards off the combination of quickness, bounce and motor.

He currently leads the nation in dunks, though it's worth noting he's converting just 30.3 percent of his layups, an oddly low number that highlights lack of feel going up in traffic.

However, his shotmaking around the key has been a plus that's elevated him as a scoring threat. And he's averaging 2.5 assists, demonstrating IQ/vision in passing situations.

Wilson also appears to offer more defensive upside than both Cam Boozer and AJ Dybantsa.

It's still difficult to imagine Wilson cracking the top three in 2026, but the idea that the 2026 draft may now have a "Big Four" has been discussed."

16. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Braylon Mullins (UConn)

Position: SG | Size: 6'5", 190 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: Aaron Nesmith

"Since making a late debut for Connecticut, Braylon Mullins has quickly shown off the tough shotmaking that he was known for out of high school. Most of his made goals have come off screens and movement.

NBA teams should ultimately see a plug-and-play scorer in Mullins, thanks to his comfort level playing off the ball and shooting skills."

Wilson is off to a great start this season, and adding him to this roster would be a huge luxury for the Hawks, considering the talent that they already have. Wherever the Hawks pick lands (it looks increasingly like it will be a top pick), they are going to get a chance to add an elite talent to an already talented group.

More Atlanta Hawks News: