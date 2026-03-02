Latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft Would Be A Dream Come True For the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are in the midst of a playoff push. They are 31-31, having gone 5-1 since the All-Star Break, and Jonathan Kuminga just had one of the best debuts for a Hawks player in franchise history.

However, this is an organization that has admitted they are prioritizing development and has an eye towards the future. They are hoping to make the playoffs, but with a lottery pick, plus two other selections, the Hawks could add a lot of talent this offseason.

The Hawks don't have their own pick, of course, but the more favorable selection between the Bucks and the Pelicans. Right now, New Orleans is 5th in lottery odds, and Milwaukee is 10th. The Pelicans have strung together some wins and have a favorable schedule the rest of the way, so this pick could continue to fall in placement if the Pelicans continue to win games. Not only that, the Hawks will get the Cleveland Cavaliers' pick and own a second-round pick courtesy of the Boston Celtics

New Mock

The latest mock draft from Sam Vecenie at The Athletic has the Hawks landing Duke forward Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 overall pick, Houston center Chris Cenac with the No. 23 overall pick, and Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton with the No. 57 pick.

Here is what he had to say about Boozer:

"This pick goes to the Hawks after an ill-fated draft-night trade last year in which the New Orleans Pelicans moved their unprotected 2026 first-round pick and No. 23 selection to acquire Derik Queen late in the lottery. Queen has a chance to be a first-team All-Rookie selection, but I would bet New Orleans would love to have this pick back.



For me, Boozer is the safest bet in the class to become a remarkably productive player. There is consensus around the NBA that the son of Carlos Boozer is likely to follow in his father’s footsteps as an NBA All-Star. What teams wonder is whether he profiles as more of a No. 1 option or as a great No. 2 guy like Kevin Love. His game has a lot of power-based elements to it, and that is somewhat concerning for teams given that he’s listed at 6-9 and might not measure that tall without shoes on. Can he consistently separate and draw help defenders in the NBA, where everyone is bigger, stronger and faster, in the same way he did in high school and has in college?



What goes underrated about Boozer is just how incredibly versatile his skill set is. He’s the most productive college player in the country, averaging 22.5 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on his way to a likely national player of the year award, largely because of the myriad ways that Duke can use him. He can post on the interior. He can spot up and attack closeouts or knock down shots from distance, as he’s made 40 percent of his 3.7 3-point attempts per game. You can run him as a screener and roller in ball screens, where he can get to the rim, short-roll into the middle or pick-and-pop effectively. Or, you can run him as a ballhandler in ball screens and let him make plays out of inverted actions. From a skill perspective, because of his balance and ability to dribble, pass and shoot, there is a lot to believe in."

Landing a pick in the top three (or four) of this draft would be a game changer for the Hawks. They have a good young nucleus, but getting a generational top prospect like Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, or Darryn Peterson can competely change the outlook for the future of the team. I have questions about how Boozer would fit with Jalen Johnson and potentially Jonathan Kuminga, but he is arguably the top player in the class and the Hawks would be tasked with figuring out a way to make it work.

Cenac would go much higher in a normal draft, but with the depth this class likely has, he could fall some. The Hawks scooping him up with this pick could be a steal at position of need. Thornton is a productive player who would be worth a flier with the No. 57 pick in the draft.

The Pelicans have won some games as of late and Giannis Antetokounmpo is slated to return tonight for the Bucks, so this pick might not land in the top three, but given that there is still a solid chance of it doing so, the Hawks have to feel optimistic.