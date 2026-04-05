New 2026 NBA Mock Draft Sends Two Final Four Stars to Atlanta

The National Championship game is set for tomorrow night and Michigan and UConn are going to be gunning for college basketball's top prize. The national championship game and the final four matchups are a great showcase for prospects to try and level up their draft status and several players did that this weekend.

The Final Four and National Championship are coming one week before the end of the NBA regular season and one month away from the highly anticipated draft lottery.

The Atlanta Hawks have their eyes set on making the playoffs and avoiding the play-in tournament for the first time since 2021, but you can bet that Atlanta's front office is keeping an eye on what is going on in Indianapolis. Atlanta owns the unprotected first round pick that is the most favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee, as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers first round pick. For a team that hopes to make a playoff run, Atlanta has a chance to land two impact rookies for next season.

With one week to go, the Pelicans are 7th in the draft lottery and the Bucks are 10th.

In the last mock draft from Bleacher Report's Zach Bachar, Atlanta is able to land Illinois guard Keaton Wagler with the No. 7 pick and the get Arizona forward Koa Peat with the No. 22 pick.

Good haul?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While neither player is perfect, both players have high ceilings and would fit on the Hawks.

Wagler has been the leader for what has been one of the top offenses in college basketbal this season and while the Hawks do have Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and CJ McCollum (who is an impending free agent), Wagler would give them a high level scorer who could replace McCollum if he does not return in free agency or when he moves on from the Hawks in the future. His shot creation and lack of explosiveness have been concerns, but Wagler is a fantastic prospect who would fit in Atlanta.

I think that Peat is unlikely to be there when the Hawks pick later in the first round, but he would be a pretty easy call if he is. His lack of three point shooting might cause him to fall a bit in the draft, but Peat has a lot of upside and the Hawks could take their time with him.

Both players fill needs for the Hawks, not matter what Atlanta decides to do in free agency. I think this would be a good draft haul for Atlanta.